San Francisco for rent sign in the Mission District

Rent in San Francisco last month was cheaper than a number of cities in Silicon Valley, according to data from the rental platform Zumper. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Three cities in the Bay Area's biggest county are closer to a crown that San Francisco gripped so tightly over the past decade: Monthly rents. 

Median one-bedroom rent was higher in Mountain View ($3,450), Cupertino ($3,110) and Santa Clara ($3,050) last month than in The City, according to the rental platform Zumper, as was median two-bedroom rent in Menlo Park ($4,550), Mountain View ($4,460) and Cupertino ($4,020) than San Francisco ($4,000).

