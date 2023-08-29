Residential rent in San Francisco is still down since the pandemic, but not necessarily not where you might think.
Zumper, the online rental platform based in San Francisco, published a report Tuesday showing that the median one-bedroom apartment in The City was 15% cheaper last month than in February 2020.
Rents in SoMa ($3,040 per month, down 13.8% over last year), the Tenderloin ($2,010, 4.3% decrease), and downtown ($2,550, down 2.3%) all declined from 2022, with national attention laser-focused on growing concerns of crime, drug use, homelessness and street conditions in those neighborhoods.
But rent prices also slipped the Richmond District (at least a 1.9% decline in the central, inner, and outer Richmond); wealthy enclaves like the Marina (minus-6.7%), Noe Valley (minus-7.6%) Mission Bay (minus-9.4%); and even the apparent epicenters of San Francisco’s AI revolution in Hayes Valley (minus-9.7%) and the Mission (minus-5.41%).
Meanwhile, rents were flat or increased in every part of the Sunset — as much as 10.3% in the Outer Sunset — and rose in formerly industrial areas like Bayview (plus-7.2%) and Dogpatch (plus-7.7%). Even Civic Center, prone to the same issues troubling nearby neighborhoods, experienced a 7.4% increase in the median rent over last year.
Taken together, the data is a snapshot of a city in flux, Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said.
“A closer look at San Francisco shows seeds of recovery and a city that’s slowly but surely reinventing itself,” he noted. “Downtown and nearby neighborhoods like SoMa and Tenderloin are still struggling, but San Francisco’s ingenuity and vitality are on display in neighborhoods like Dogpatch and Outer Sunset.”
Zumper examined 45 areas of The City, finding that rents had decreased in 27, stayed flat in four and increased in 14. The company’s researchers felt the changes reflected the changing tastes of San Francisco renters.
Rather than living close to work, those with the flexibility to work from home on a full- or part-time basis choose to live in “walkable, creative and family-friendly” neighborhoods with “vibey restaurants and bars.” The company said the number of Zumper users inquiring about openings in the Outer Sunset for interest increased 95% over last year.
City officials seem aware of the shift, too, pushing legislation that would make it easier to build homes along San Francisco’s transit corridors and convert vacant office spaces downtown into housing and event venues. The City is also putting retail pop-ups in empty Financial District storefronts beginning in September.