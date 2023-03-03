San Francisco ranks among the top 10 cities in the United States with the smallest apartment size, according to a new analysis.
A report published Wednesday by Rent Cafe, an apartment and home rental platform, found that apartments in the South are the largest, while the Pacific Northwest has experienced a bit of downsizing.
Size and rent data were provided by Yardi Matrix, a company that specializes in apartment market intelligence and providing information on large-scale properties of 50 units or more in over 130 U.S. markets.
Unit types were categorized by the number of bedrooms as defined by the site and Rent Cafe considered "new apartments" to be units that were built between 2013 and 2022.
San Francisco placed sixth in the website's list of the top 15 cities with the smallest apartment size. The average apartment size in The City went from 689 to 741 square feet, earning a positive 10-year net change of 52 square feet.
That trend will likely not last as apartments under construction in SF are expected to have 591 square feet, on average, which is a significant drop from the 741 square feet The City reached during the last decade.
Out of the cities in California, Fresno ranked the best at 13th on the list. The average size of all apartments in the city is 881 square feet, while the average size of new apartments is 1,013 square feet. This yielded a positive 10-year net change of 132 square feet.
Tallahassee, Fla. took home the top spot as the average size of new apartments is 1,182 square feet, up from the average size of 991 square feet. Seattle ranked last as apartment sizes have decreased from an average of 689 square feet to 659 square feet on average, a 5% reduction.