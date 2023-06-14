Amid a citywide housing crisis and a commitment to build 82,000 new homes in less than a decade, San Francisco approved an average of eight permits for newly constructed units per month in February, March and April, according to federal data.
In its monthly report on the status of The City’s economy published last week, the San Francisco offices of the Controller and Economic Analysis included statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showing The City’s three-month average of permitted new construction is lower than any point since the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Francisco permitted 11 new units of housing in April, from when federal data was most recently available, up from 10 in March and three in February.
Including February, San Francisco has permitted fewer than 10 units of housing in a single month just 26 times this century.
Of those 26 months, 12 occurred in 2009 and ‘10 in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist, told The Examiner the lack of production is “not typical, but it’s not unprecedented.”
“The housing market hasn’t gotten that much worse just in the past two months; it was sort of softening last fall as well,” Egan said, pointing to falling housing prices across The City. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a big jump in that next month... but it’s overall typical in a softening housing market to see permitting slow down.”
Egan noted that federal data of permitted new construction doesn’t take into account accessory dwelling units nor projects that retain parts of a previous structure.
The pace of permitting has slowed considerably in San Francisco since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all as The City contends with a housing shortage and needs to meet ambitious housing goals.
Federal data compiled by The Examiner’s Evan Wyloge showed that, for much of the last year, The City approved fewer than 200 housing permits per month. The 12-month rolling average fell below 140 in March, about three years after it briefly surpassed 500 permits.
An analysis of realtor and federal data from Matin Real Estate found that San Francisco had 29 job openings for every building permit issued last year. This metric is known as the “jobs-housing mismatch” used to measure the gap between available jobs and homes.
The City must build 10,000 new homes a year for the next eight years, as required by the state-mandated Housing Element adopted in January.
At no point since 2005 has San Francisco added at least 10,000 net units of housing to The City’s stock, according to the San Francisco Planning Department. Since former Mayor Ed Lee issued an executive directive in 2017 to build 5,000 housing units each year, The City has only reached that milestone twice: in 2017 (5,285) and 2020 (5,022).
But San Francisco isn’t just lagging on its building permits. In the first quarter of this year, developers filed planning applications for 1,005 housing units across 67 residential and mixed-use residential projects. Those projects are years away from getting building permits approved, let alone from breaking ground.
Corey Smith, the Housing Action Coalition’s executive director, told The Examiner that the slow pace of preliminary project assessments indicates that San Francisco’s trickle of building permits from the housing pipeline won’t turn into the steady stream necessary to meet its state-mandated housing goals over the next few years.
“Very few applications are coming in right now, so we know the pipeline is not getting the top-of-the-funnel numbers,” Smith said. “It’s gonna be worse in the next few years.”
Smith added that “(it’s) not one thing that’s gonna solve all the problems” of San Francisco’s lack of housing permitting and production, arguing that The City needs to reduce the time and money associated with development and construction.
He pointed to permitting process reform, reducing hearings and lawsuits, and matching density limits to buildings’ existing height, bulk and setback requirements.
Egan noted that the monthly permitting averages have “proven to be a very volatile indicator” of The City’s housing stock, and his monthly report mentioned that the drop in housing prices appears to be bottoming out.
As long as San Francisco continues to have the highest construction costs in the world, which the consulting firm Turner and Townsend indicated was the case last year, Egan said it’s “fair to say” developers won’t apply for permits to the same degree.
Smith said development advocates have warned of such a scenario for years. “It is all going exactly like anybody who understands any of this stuff would have expected.”