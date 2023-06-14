S.F. housing construction

San Francisco approved an average of eight permits for new housing construction in February, March and April, according to federal data.

 Jessica Christian/Examiner file

Amid a citywide housing crisis and a commitment to build 82,000 new homes in less than a decade, San Francisco approved an average of eight permits for newly constructed units per month in February, March and April, according to federal data.

In its monthly report on the status of The City’s economy published last week, the San Francisco offices of the Controller and Economic Analysis included statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showing The City’s three-month average of permitted new construction is lower than any point since the COVID-19 pandemic.

