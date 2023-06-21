Workers have completed installing 18 concrete piles 275 feet into the bedrock below the lavish tower at 301 Mission St. The piles have transferred 18 million pounds of weight off of the building’s original foundation, relieving stress on soils that have compressed beneath the building and caused its yearslong structural issues.
Officials said the project, dubbed the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, has recovered nearly one inch of tilt so far and will continue to recover more in the coming months and years.
They didn't say when the building's tilt will be fully corrected. KNTV reported earlier this month that the tower is tilting more than 29 inches at the northwest corner of Fremont and Mission streets.
"As an independent team of engineering experts concluded, this is an effective and practical approach to the settlement and tilting issues, and it preserves and enhances the building's safety,” lead engineer Ronald Hamburger said in a release. “We look forward to completing the final steps of this project."
The $100 million installation, which started in November of 2020, is expected to be fully completed by the end of August. Its final goals include the installation of vaults and the restoration of Muni lines, sidewalk and landscaping on Fremont and Mission streets.
Millennium Tower said it worked with the Department of Building Inspection and a panel of experts hired by The City to ensure the tower and its 419 condominiums remained safe for tenants to live in during the construction period.
The skyscraper, built in 2009, is the tallest residential building in San Francisco at 645 feet high. Its infamous tilt was first reported to the public in 2016, when it was revealed to be leaning 24 inches west and 7.9 inches north. Since then, efforts to remedy the situation have undergone numerous starts and restarts and the building has been at the center of severallawsuits.