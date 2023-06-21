San Francisco Leaning Tower

The Millennium Tower is shown in San Francisco on Sept. 26, 2016.

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

San Francisco’s beleaguered sinking skyscraper is sinking no more, according to building officials.

The Millennium Tower on Wednesday announced that engineers and construction workers have “succeeded” in stopping the 58-story Financial District high-rise from “tilting and sinking.”

