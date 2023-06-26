It's just as expensive to be considered a low-income San Franciscan as it was last year, but tens of thousands of dollars more expensive than it was less than a decade ago.
Earlier this month, the California Department of Housing and Community Development once again defined “low income” in The City as a one-person household making between $62,251 and $104,400, meaning that an individual making less than the upper limit is eligible for certain state and local affordable housing programs.
It’s the first time since at least 2016 that the low-income level remained flat, but it marks a brief pause of substantial annual increases during that span. Since 2016, the low-income limit has increased by $35,450 in San Francisco.
Marin and San Mateo counties experienced the same increase during that time, and only Santa Clara County had a more dramatic change: The upper limit in the Bay Area's largest county was $59,400 in 2016, and it’s $96,600 this year.
Santa Clara ($126,900), San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties ($122,500) have the highest median incomes for a one-person household in the state, up $51,950 and $47,100 from 2016, respectively.
As California contends with a statewide housing shortage, those four counties are among the priciest jurisdictions for renting a home.
In its annual “Out of Reach” report published earlier this month, the National Low Income Housing Coalition determined that workers in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties would need to earn $51.25 an hour to rent a one-bedroom apartment at a fair market rate, or $61.31 to rent a two-bedroom home. In Santa Clara County, an individual would need to make $48.33 or $56.56, respectively, as an hourly wage.
A minimum-wage worker in The City would need to work at least three jobs to afford market-rate rent, according to the report, while one in Marin County would need to work four.
Those figures illustrate advocates’ points about the cost of living as a driving force of homelessness in San Francisco and elsewhere across the state. In a statewide survey released last week, unhoused respondents’ median monthly household income was just $960.
“The results of the study confirm that far too many Californians experience homelessness because they cannot afford housing,” said Dr. Margot Kushel, the study’s lead investigator and the director of the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, in a release.
San Francisco must build 82,000 homes by 2031 as part of a state-approved housing plan, and housing officials wrote to The City on June 16 that “additional changes and actions may be necessary for” San Francisco “to fully implement” the housing element.
The City hasn't added 10,000 net units of housing at any point since 2005, and San Francisco permitted an average of eight new housing units per month in February, March and April, according to federal data.