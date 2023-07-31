833 Bryant St. Housing Construction

San Francisco is on pace to permit fewer than one new housing unit per day this year, according to preliminary federal housing data.

The City permitted 179 new units through June, or the first 181 days of 2023, data published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this month shows.

