San Jose (1,276 new units), Santa Clara (669), Santa Rosa (502), Fremont (461), Oakland (406) and Vacaville (394) all permitted more new housing than San Francisco. So, too, did the cities of Milpitas (371), Concord (308), Morgan Hill (201) and Sunnyvale (196).
Some totals were skewed by significant approvals in individual months, such as Concord approving 256 multifamily units in March or Santa Clara approving 596 of its 644 multifamily units in June.
Police said the man was armed with a gun, and apparent video from the scene showed him raising his arm toward officers just before the shooting
But San Francisco needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units than any of its neighbors over the next eight years to meet its state-mandated goals. The City’s approved housing element calls for constructing about 82,000 units of housing by the end of 2031, which is more than any of the aforementioned cities or any other in the Bay Area. San Jose (62,200) is second behind San Francisco in terms of the homes it must build.
To meet its goal, San Francisco needs to build about 10,000 new homes per year. The City constructed just 2,257 last year, adding 2,807 homes to its stock. At no point since 2005 has San Francisco added more than 5,300 homes in a single year.
Amid the citywide housing shortage, San Franciscans must also contend with some of the nation’s most expensive rents and mortgages. The City is also experiencing a visible homelessness crisis, which experts say is exacerbated by a lack of housing construction.