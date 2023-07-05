San Francisco permitted more new housing units in May than in the first four months of the year combined, but The City is still on pace for its slowest start to a year since the end of the Great Recession.
San Francisco's controller and economic analyst released its monthly report on the status of The City's economy on Wednesday, citing federal data that showed San Francisco permitted a little more than 23 homes per month during the three months ending in May.
The City permitted 48 new units of construction that month, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
San Francisco permitted an average of eight new housing units per month from February to April. Through the first four months of the year, The City permitted 33 new units of housing in all, meaning May accounts for 59% of San Francisco homes permitted for construction this year.
Still, The City must construct an average of 10,000 new homes each year between now and 2031 to meet state-mandated requirements known as the housing element. However, San Francisco is on pace to permit fewer than 100 homes through the first six months of this year for the first time since 2009.
That year, San Francisco permitted just 300 new units of housing in all, marking the first time since 2001 that officials approved plans for fewer than 1,000 new homes. The same happened again in 2010.
Ex // Top Stories
McEvoy Foundation closure another blow to SF’s art scene, a community bolstered not only by galleries but also schools, museums and non-profits
The sheer depravity of SF's Barbary Coast was legendary, writes Examiner columnist Gary Kamiya
The United States Department of Justice alleged the company collected and kept the personal data associated with more than 30 million student accounts
Ted Egan, The City's chief economist who spoke with The Examiner last month, pointed to the global financial crisis as a precedent for the downturn in permitting amid a softening housing market. Prices were mostly flat in May, according to Zillow data his office cited in Wednesday's report, with single-family home prices increasing slightly.
But housing advocates say the slow pace of permitting is a consequence of San Francisco's stalled housing pipeline. The San Francisco Chronicle found last year that multifamily housing permit applicants wait nearly two years for city approval.
Using that timeline, many of these applications were from August and September 2021, when The City required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for bars, restaurants and gyms.
Though pandemic-era requirements have largely lifted, the economic uncertainty it caused downtown has not yet been felt in The City's permitting totals. Corey Smith, the Housing Action Coalition's executive director, told The Examiner last month the numbers would get worse before they get better.
“It's a political will problem. It's not an idea problem,” he said of San Francisco's lack of housing construction. “We know how to do it; we just haven't wanted to this point.”