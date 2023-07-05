Building construction at Mission Rock

San Francisco permitted more new housing units in May than in the first four months of the year combined, but federal data shows its pace is still among the slowest in recent memory. 

San Francisco permitted more new housing units in May than in the first four months of the year combined, but The City is still on pace for its slowest start to a year since the end of the Great Recession.

San Francisco's controller and economic analyst released its monthly report on the status of The City's economy on Wednesday, citing federal data that showed San Francisco permitted a little more than 23 homes per month during the three months ending in May.

