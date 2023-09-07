SFHOMES-SFE-09072023

Researchers analyzed county records and multiple listing services data across the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

People selling homes in San Francisco are four times more likely to take a loss than the average U.S. home seller, a new report from the real estate agency Redfin found.

Roughly one of every eight homes that sold in The City during a three-month period ending July 31 was purchased for $100,000 less than the seller originally purchased it for.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting