San Francisco is a tough place to live.
Rents are astronomical, apartments are tiny and living with roommates can only get you so far. But the grass is not greener on the other side.
A March study by RealtyHop, a housing data studio and marketplace, found that San Franciscans that own homes are paying about 60% of their annual income on property fees (mortgage plus taxes), or around $6,360 monthly on average.
Owners in Oakland, despite earning two thirds of the average San Franciscan's annual income, pay three percent more on their homes.
Both cities are paying over twice the monthly portion recommended by firms like Chase Bank, but that figure only places Oakland and SF in the bottom half of the top ten cities on the list.
Using local property tax and mortgage rates, median household income and listing prices, RealtyHop found that Miami homeowners shoulder the worst burden with over 80% of a resident's monthly income spent on housing. Los Angeles came in second, followed by Newark, NJ, New York City and Hialeah, FL, a suburb of Miami.
The report, which is ongoing, explores a sticky topic: in 2023, is home ownership a reality for the average American family?
In the Bay Area, "average" is a relative term.
San Francisco's median household income in 2021 was six figures: about $126,000 annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Comparatively, Palo Alto's was $194,700, Mill Valley's was $179,500, Vallejo's was $78,200, Oakland's was $85,600 and Berkeley's was $97,834. San Jose was on par with SF: $125,000.
Disparate income ranges around the Bay Area can be attributed to many factors. Proximity to Silicon Valley, a major port, a university, transit centers and other infrastructure and industry all play a role in shaping a city's economic demographics.
However, a closer look at census data reveals that it's not just location — the costs may also be stratified by race. In 2021, the Bay Area Equity Atlas found that by and large, Black homeowners in the nine-county Bay Area have the lowest rates of homeownership out of any other ethnicity — and the gap is getting wider.
Rates of Black homeownership in The City fell to 22% in 2021 — further apart from white homeowners than in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crash and similar to the gap apparent when the Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968.
On the other hand, more of Oakland's homeowners are Black, at 31% — but that number has also fallen six points from the year 2000, according to Oaklandside.
But like anything, it's not just Black and white. Broad strokes taken by surveys can also mar critical nuances within demographics.
For example, while a glance at more generalized racial categories implies that a majority of Asian and Pacific Islanders are homeowners, the same data broken down by ethnicity shows that 72% of Taiwanese residents own their homes but only 39% of Cambodians do.