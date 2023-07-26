Homeless advocates have alleged that San Francisco officials continue to allow street sweeps of unhoused people despite an injunction filed last year designed to end them.

The Coalition on Homelessness filed a brief Tuesday accusing The City of sending law enforcement to move unhoused people after U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu ordered The City in December to stop enforcing laws targeting homeless people including bans on camping or sitting on public property.

