Homeless advocates have alleged that San Francisco officials continue to allow street sweeps of unhoused people despite an injunction filed last year designed to end them.
The Coalition on Homelessness filed a brief Tuesday accusing The City of sending law enforcement to move unhoused people after U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu ordered The City in December to stop enforcing laws targeting homeless people including bans on camping or sitting on public property.
Tuesday’s brief called upon the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to verify whether The City is sending law enforcement to these calls in lieu of service workers, a violation of the injunction that The City denies.
“The City has gone to great lengths to comply with the injunction and remains committed to a services-first approach to addressing homelessness,” said City Attorney David Chiu in a July 7 statement.
This is just the latest move in Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San Francisco, a monthslong legal battle between homeless advocates and city officials over how to keep San Francisco’s streets clean and drug-free.
The coalition maintains that San Francisco is criminalizing unhoused people with tactics that forced them to move without offering actual housing solutions.
“We see the shadow law enforcement has really been destructive,” said Zal Shroff, the interim legal director for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the firms representing the coalition. “It’s traumatizing for unhoused people, but it also does nothing to solve the homelessness crisis.”
When police arrive at these calls, unhoused people are sometimes forcibly displaced and their belongings destroyed, the nonprofit’s brief said. Additionally, law enforcement does not provide alternative housing options, the coalition alleged.
John Do, the senior staff attorney for the Racial and Economic Justice Program at the ACLU of Northern California and one of the groups representing the Coalition, said this policy is not only “ineffective,” it also violates the U.S. Constitution.
“To arrest, cite or threaten and harass folks for being outside violates the Eighth Amendment,” he said. “And similarly with regards to individuals belongings, people, no matter who they are, have a right to have belongings.”
“We think it’s an unconstitutional violation of due process on the Fourth Amendment for San Francisco to take your belongings and put them in a dump truck, which is essentially what San Francisco does on almost daily basis,” said Do.
But in the months since Ryu’s emergency order, The City has continued operating under the same procedures, said Shroff and Do, and their team filed a new motion in late May. But Chiu filed a brief earlier this month rebutting the advocates’ motion and several of their claims.
“We submitted an extraordinary amount of evidence that shows plaintiffs’ allegations fall apart under closer examination,” said Jen Kwart, the communications director for the City Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.
“Their characterization of law enforcement presence at encampment resolutions is inaccurate and unfair,
she said. “We look forward to discussing these matters with the Court.”
But Shroff maintains that The City has acknowledged its practice of sending police officers to handle homelessness complaints.
“They admitted they sent police to those interactions, that police were not trained on the injunction, and that they don’t record those interactions on their body cams,” he said. “So we have no ability to see what is happening on the ground when police respond to unhoused folks.”
Javier Bremond, the human rights organizer for the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco, says he has witnessed some of these sweeps. It’s not just the police who show up, he said — so do the San Francisco Fire Department and the Department of Public Works.
“It’s not helpful,” he said. “It’s more like something folks have just gotten used to.”
“The people who are unhoused know that these operations are just to move them across the block and not really clean up the places that [the Department of Public Works is] saying they’re going to clean up,” he said. “They just want them to move, for a little bit, to satisfy whoever called them in.”
While unhoused people are being forced to relocate, their belongings — which can include medications or health records — are sometimes removed by the Department of Public Works, Bremond said.
But the main issue is still the lack of alternative housing and shelter options available to unhoused people in San Francisco, Shroff said. And while The City has told Shroff and his team that many experiencing homelessness refuse these options, he claims that this isn’t the case.
“What we see from their records of what they call shelter refusals is they have no awareness of what shelter is even available to folks,” said Shroff. “And yet they’ve marked people as a shelter refusal even sometimes when they actually said they were interested in shelter, but for whatever reason, that particular shelter wasn’t available to them because of a disability, for example, or because they’re a family and can’t go into a single shelter bed without their partner or their children.”
There are other reasons people might be reluctant to go to a shelter, Bremond said.“We have people who have had bad experiences at certain shelters that so many that people get referred to,” he said, such as domestic abuse victims being referred to a site where their abusers are staying or being offered a top bunk when they’re in a wheelchair.
The latest brief attempts to address these alleged record gaps by calling for a monitor to verify if The City is actually complying with the December order.
A monitor or “special master,” said Shroff, is a person both parties can agree on that might have experience in this area, such as a judge, an attorney or someone who’s worked in city government.
“They basically have broad authority to assess whether or not there’s been compliance with the court order,” said Shroff. “So they have powers that the court will define of what can they review, what records can they seek, what questions can they ask.”
A decision will likely be made after a hearing Aug. 10 in which both sides will be heard by a judge, who will determine whether or not a monitor is needed.
While it’s unclear what decision will be made, some of the concerns raised about The City’s compliance have come from the court itself, about what training people are being given to ensure they’re complying with the order, Do said.
“I think the court will be will be certainly interested in hearing our even more voluminous and most recent documentation that we have of instances of violations of the court order and just the overall lack of accountability,” he said.