Fewer homes were listed for sale in San Francisco in April than the same month in the previous four years, according to listing data published on Monday.
A little more than 5,500 homes were listed for sale in the San Francisco metropolitan area last month, according to Zillow's monthly housing report published on Monday.
The 5,530 listed homes were 250 fewer than April 2020 — the first full month of regional stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as almost 1,400 fewer than last year (6,918), nearly 2,000 fewer than 2021 (7,541) and about 2,300 fewer than 2019 (7,824).
There were also nearly 2,000 fewer new listings this April than the previous year, representing an almost 40% decrease. Nearby San Jose experienced a 45% yearly decline in new listings in April.
"The Bay Area's secret weapon against price declines turned out to be people hunkering down and refusing to sell," Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker, who authored the report, told Bloomberg on Monday. "That put up a firewall against further price declines."
San Francisco and the Bay Area at large are in the midst of a widespread regional housing shortage, and housing production has slowed down considerably.
San Francisco constructed just 2,257 units of housing last year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, down nearly 50% from 2021 and 28% below its 10-year average of 3,119 per year.
As part of its state-approved housing element, The City must construct more than 82,000 housing units in the next eight years.