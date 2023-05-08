San Francisco house for sale

There were also nearly 2,000 fewer new listings this April than the previous year, representing an almost 40% decrease, according to Zillow. 

Fewer homes were listed for sale in San Francisco in April than the same month in the previous four years, according to listing data published on Monday.

A little more than 5,500 homes were listed for sale in the San Francisco metropolitan area last month, according to Zillow's monthly housing report published on Monday.

