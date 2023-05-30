San Francisco will divert more non-emergency, non-medical 911 and 311 calls involving unhoused people to specialists at a nonprofit as part of a yearlong, $3 million pilot program.
Mayor London Breed and Urban Alchemy on Tuesday announced the formation of The City's Homelessness Engagement Assistance Response Team, or HEART, which the department of emergency management will oversee. Breed also proposed in a press conference before the announcement budget investments that would allow San Francisco to add 600 new shelter beds and 545 permanent housing units for unhoused residents.
HEART will operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekends. HEART's four teams include one supervisor overseeing four practitioners, replacing police responses to certain types of 911 calls, officials said.
Those will not include emergency behavioral health calls, which remain at the discretion of The City's Street Crisis Response Team. San Francisco officials said HEART's four teams of practitioners will respond to "a minimum of 100" calls per week over the first month, engaging with unhoused people, determining their immediate and long-term needs and, as needed, linking them to other services.
HEART specialists will also be trained in harm reduction and naloxone "as part of the team's focus working with those in the unhoused community that need a higher level of care," the mayor's office said.
“Addressing homelessness isn’t just about adding new shelter or housing — it's also about meeting people where they are to get them connected to those resources," Breed said in a statement on Tuesday. "This is hard work, but it’s how we will make a difference in people’s lives and in our neighborhoods."
Three years ago this November, Breed launched The City's Street Crisis Response Teams, diverting 911 calls about people in the midst of a mental health crisis from armed police officers to teams consisting of a clinician, peer behavioral health worker and paramedic. San Francisco's program followed calls in the aftermath of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd for responses alternative to police.
Earlier this year, The City replaced the clinicians with emergency medical technicians on those teams, with clinicians now only providing follow-up care. Six clinicians told the San Francisco Chronicle in March that the move would set the program back.
As of November, those teams had responded to more than 14,000 calls, 64% of which involved people experiencing homelessness. Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, said the HEART program will help The City "continue to work to reduce the need for police to serve as the primary responder for people experiencing a crisis on the street."
The pilot program diverting calls from police comes as San Francisco tries to fill staffing shortages within the department. Breed last week unveiled a plan to hire 200 new police officers over the next two years as part of her new budget proposal. The mayor will submit her full proposal to the Board of Supervisors later this week, with the budget set to be finalized in July.