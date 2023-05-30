SFPD officers walking through U.N. Plaza

San Francisco will divert more non-emergency, non-medical 911 and 311 calls involving unhoused people to specialists at a nonprofit as part of a yearlong, $3 million pilot program. 

Mayor London Breed and Urban Alchemy on Tuesday announced the formation of The City's Homelessness Engagement Assistance Response Team, or HEART, which the department of emergency management will oversee. Breed also proposed in a press conference before the announcement budget investments that would allow San Francisco to add 600 new shelter beds and 545 permanent housing units for unhoused residents. 

