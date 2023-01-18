Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage. 

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was recorded spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in a viral video last week. 

Jenkins on Wednesday announced that her office would charge Gwin with misdemeanor battery stemming from his "alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness" on Jan. 9. 

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

