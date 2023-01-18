San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage.
Jenkins on Wednesday announced that her office would charge Gwin with misdemeanor battery stemming from his "alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness" on Jan. 9.
The victim declined to press charges, but Jenkins said that a review of evidence that the San Francisco Police Department presented was enough to charge Gwin.
"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable," Jenkins said in a statement to The Examiner. "Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on the warrant on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Margot Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, discussed the video in a wide-ranging conversation with The Examiner
Brioche Bakery co-owner Edson Garcia recorded a video of Gwin spraying an unhoused woman with a hose near Foster Gwin Gallery, which Gwin owns. The video quickly went viral on multiple social media platforms, sparking outrage within San Francisco and beyond.
Gwin's gallery was vandalized, and its Yelp and Google reviews plummeted. The former platform, as of press time, had "disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate" if the reviews are a reflection of "actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events." Jenkins called the vandalism "unacceptable."
Gwin initially struck a defiant tone as the video spread, telling multiple outlets he had called police dozens of times over the preceding two weeks because the woman was blocking the entrance to his business and had knocked down trash cans in front of it.
As the backlash intensified, Gwin said "I can't defend" his actions in the video, telling KPIX he was "very, very sorry." He later apologized in a video shared with KGO, hours after community leaders called for him to do so.
Police first responded to reports of a possible assault on the 700 block of Montgomery Street on Jan. 9, after which they said both Gwin and the woman "declined further police action" following conversations with the responding officers. Two days later, amid calls for Gwin's arrest, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that officers were working to collect evidence to present a case to Jenkins.
Gwin's arraignment hearing will be scheduled following his arrest. As of press time, he was not in custody, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office records.
If convicted, Gwin faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.