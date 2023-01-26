San Francisco City Hall couple checks in for wedding

San Francisco finished fourth in the rankings, with a higher inventory of two-bedroom apartments, more restaurants per capita and more residents aged 25-to-44 than 80% of the 100 largest cities in the country.

There are only three cities in the country, and one in the state, that's better for newlyweds to live in than San Francisco, according to one analysis.

The rental platform Zumper on Thursday published a report ranking how fit the top 100 cities in the U.S. are for newlyweds. Zumper ranked the cities based on six metrics: two-bedroom apartment inventory, median two-bedroom rent, the married population, median household income, population of 25-to-44-year-old residents and the number of restaurants per 100,000 residents.

