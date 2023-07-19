Erie Street Encampment

Homeless tent encampment on Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

More San Franciscans have called 311 to complain about homeless encampments this month than they did all of last July, but there have been far fewer calls than just last month.

According to the most recently available city data analyzed by The Examiner, the 1,205 calls reporting encampments in July have already exceeded the same month last year (840).

