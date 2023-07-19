More San Franciscans have called 311 to complain about homeless encampments this month than they did all of last July, but there have been far fewer calls than just last month.
According to the most recently available city data analyzed by The Examiner, the 1,205 calls reporting encampments in July have already exceeded the same month last year (840).
But there has been a sharp decline in calls since June. There were approximately 3,200 calls last month, which was about 1,000 more than the 311 complaints about encampments last June.
The City is contending with a visible homelessness crisis amid high costs of living and a regional housing shortage. In a survey of unhoused people across the state published last month, UCSF researchers found that most respondents couldn’t afford housing in California.
Neither The City, the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing nor the Department of Emergency Management have conducted a concrete study correlating 311 calls to encampment migration.
Warmer weather in the summer tends to bring an increase of encampments in states like Kansas and New York, but weather has little effect on encampments in San Francisco, where temperatures rarely drop below 50 degrees.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said, they haven’t noticed an uptick or decline in the number of encampments that can be tied to a season or month.
“Our work continues as usual throughout the year,” Denny Machuca-Grebe, public information officer for the department, told The Examiner.
Still, there are a few possibilities for the month-over-month decline this summer.
San Francisco residents often leave The City for vacation in July, which could lead to fewer calls. This month, the San Francisco International Airport has seen a record number of outbound flights to Europe (855), according to aviation fleet data dashboard Cirium, which is expected to be surpassed next month.
TJ Johnston, editor of Street Sheet, an independent newspaper dedicated to covering issues of homelessness in The City, said the decline could be attributed to Prop C. The 2018 proposition uses tax revenue to build affordable homes, prevent evictions and increase access to shelters.
Johnston said there has been “a steady increase in housing placements in the last few months, (and an) expanded number of shelter beds” that could be tied to the proposition, and possibly lead to the fewer calls.
The Healthy Streets Operations Center resolves encampments and coordinates with multiple City departments, including the departments of homelessness and emergency management
Francis Zamora, chief of staff at the emergency management department, said the center has placed more than 1,000 people into shelters this year alone.