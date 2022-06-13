The San Francisco Board of Supervisors embraced a new plan this week that could lead to a drastic expansion of temporary homeless shelters in San Francisco.
The move was a tacit acknowledgement that the city may never build enough housing to solve its homelessness crisis — a problem supervisors laid at the feet of nearly every kind of elected official but themselves.
“We as a city, even with our $14 billion budget, are never going to have enough money to build enough housing for every person in the region…It’s not going to happen, and this is not our fault, this is not the mayor’s fault, this is not the fault of the office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said.
Outside City Hall, meanwhile, the message has often been that yes, Board of Supervisors, it very much is your fault.
YIMBY messiah and State Sen. Scott Wiener tweeted this week that the state should “sue San Francisco to force change” to its housing policies, which like-minded advocates argue stifle new housing development.
The lack of housing, in turn, leads to homelessness and limits paths out of it.
“We have to get real here that this housing crisis didn't just randomly happen, it didn't happen overnight, it happened because for the last 50 years San Francisco and other cities — it's not just San Francisco, we're all interconnected — made a conscious choice to make it harder and harder and harder to build any kind of housing,” Wiener told The Examiner.
The Supervisors' rejection of a proposed housing project on Stevenson Street last year drew state scrutiny (and substantial media attention), but not a lawsuit, Wiener noted.
"At some point, state housing laws need to have meaning and need to have teeth," Wiener said.
The policy approved by Supervisors on Tuesday is not an all-out reversal from the city’s longstanding “housing first” approach to homelessness, but the new legislation spearheaded by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is certainly a diversion from that path.
After nearly two years of stagnation, the proposal’s passage shows Supervisors are aware that voters are fed up with visible homelessness. Ronen, whose district includes the Mission, acknowledged as much.
Dubbed “A Place for All,” the legislation adopted Tuesday calls on The City to draft a plan that would add enough shelter beds for all unsheltered homeless people in San Francisco. This could give The City greater legal leverage to clear encampments as, under standards set by a federal court, cities can not legally enforce laws against camping on public property unless they offer residents an alternative place to go.
Mandelman argued the city should be “maniacally focused” on providing “safe exits from the street.” As many of them as possible should be in the form of permanent supportive housing, he said, but that should not be the only option.
“We can keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last 20 years, but I don’t think that’s actually going to allow us to address our street conditions,” Mandelman said.
Though Mandelman described A Place for All as “modest,” his colleague, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, disagreed.
“I think it’s a pretty significant shift in policy, and we are asking for a plan to expand the entire continuum, and I think that it is not something that we’ve done before,” Melgar said.
In approving the legislation, several city supervisors lamented the lack of serious investment in social housing made by the state and federal government in recent years.
Under the state’s order, San Francisco is developing an eight-year Housing Element that will require the city to add 32,000 units of affordable housing by the end of 2030. But the city has cried foul, claiming it will cost at least $1.3 billion every year to meet that target.
Make no mistake, Supervisor Hillary Ronen warned, “we are never going to build enough permanent supportive housing in San Francisco for the homeless people of the region…unless the federal government starts building public housing again in this country.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the nation has 200,000 fewer public housing units than in the mid 1990s, and many progressives have called for the repeal of the federal Faircloth Amendment, which effectively bans new public housing construction.
Wiener said he agrees that San Francisco needs more shelter, and that the state and federal government should invest more in housing.
But, he said, that's "not an excuse to keep it hard to build housing."
Ronen noted that the city is building unprecedented amounts of permanent supportive housing and that voters have taxed themselves to pay for housing efforts. The City has exceeded Mayor London Breed’s goals to expand permanent supportive housing, and the unsheltered homelessness population slowly declined in the most recent citywide count.
But that progress hasn’t assuaged the anger of city residents. Thus, reluctantly, Ronen and others supported Mandelman’s legislation.
Still, she noted the mayor’s budget only modestly increases shelter capacity — $7 million for a 70-cabin site in her district, and only because she “begged” for them against the wishes of her constituents.
“I don’t know what the solution is, but what I’m saying is we have got to come up with something, or we’ve got to like point the finger where I think the finger should be pointed — not that we’ll get anywhere with it — at the Feds and say you can’t do this to cities all over California,” Ronen said.
Supervisor Dean Preston argued the city isn’t doing nearly enough to address the issue — and looked toward the executive branch.
Opining on Mayor London Breed’s recent budget proposal, Preston said “there’s virtually nothing in there for housing.”
He, too, endorsed Mandelman’s plan.
The Policy
On its face, Mandelman’s proposal appears relatively straightforward.
It requires The City to study and develop a plan to build enough emergency shelter capacity to actually accommodate everyone living on the street – or in their car – in San Francisco.
The legislation doesn’t actually implement that plan, but does set the city on that path.
Adequate shelter capacity is important not only because it would allow the city to legally enforce encampment sweeps, but also because it would be a major shift in the city’s homelessness response.
Traditionally, advocates for the homeless have rejected proposals to expand temporary shelter, arguing that the permanent solution to homelessness is a permanent home — not a crowded shelter, sanctioned tent site or tiny cabin.
Mandelman had launched a similar effort in 2020, but it fizzled. His 2022 bill received serious tweaks, but is based on the same premise.
This time, homeless advocates did not put up such a strong fight.
Supervisors may also be acutely aware that voters have become fed up with visible homelessness and other quality of life issues. On the same day Supervisors unanimously passed Mandelman’s bill, voters overwhelmingly recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.