Trinity Place Apartmnets, San Francisco

Vacant units in large SoMa apartment buildings, like Trinity Place, pictured here on Monday, May 16, 2022, would be the primary target of the vacancy tax on the November ballot (Craig Lee/The Examiner).

 by Craig Lee

The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City.

A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Tags

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

Recommended for you