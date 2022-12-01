SF.SmallSites

Looking for an apartment in and around San Francisco? It's one of the only places where rent is lower than before the pandemic, according to new data published earlier this week.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

In every major metropolitan area in the country, renting an apartment is more expensive than it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except for … San Francisco?

