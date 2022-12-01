In every major metropolitan area in the country, renting an apartment is more expensive than it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Except for … San Francisco?
Yes, you read that correctly.
The San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metropolitan area — which comprises Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties — is the only one of 52 metro areas with at least 1 million people where rents have actually fallen since March 2020, according to Apartment List's national rent report.
Of course, rent is still more expensive here than almost anywhere else.
The San Francisco metropolitan area ranked third in overall median monthly rent in November ($2,113), fourth in median two-bedroom rent ($2,215) and second in one-bedroom rent ($1,903), according to research the rental marketplace published earlier this week.
Median rent in the aforementioned portion of the Bay Area was down 3% from the start of the pandemic through October, according to the Apartment List data.
The San Francisco metropolitan area was one of just four in the country over that span where median rent had increased by fewer than 10%. No others experienced a decrease.
Through November, rents had increased by almost 11% in some East Bay cities. But rent was consistently down in the San Francisco metro area's biggest ones.
The overall median rent dropped nearly 11% in San Francisco itself, almost 14% in Oakland and a little more than 7% in Berkeley since the Bay Area instituted the first stay-at-home orders in the U.S. Oakland's decrease during that time is the largest among the country's 100 biggest cities.
Since Apartment List started tracking median rents at the start of 2017, the San Francisco area recorded its highest overall monthly price in July 2019 ($2,235). The November median represented more than a 5% decrease from that point, even as prices of goods and services have risen more than 16% during that same span.
While rent prices are dropping around the U.S., they're still dropping faster in the San Francisco metro area than the national average. Median rent fell 1.5% in October, and it was down 3.3% since August.
Nationally, those decreases were 1% and 2.2%, respectively. Both represented the largest national drops during the time Apartment List has tracked median rents.
However, median rent in the wider San Francisco area is still considerably higher than it was during its pandemic-era low point.
The San Francisco metropolitan area's overall median rent last month was nearly 15% higher than it was at the start of 2021, when Apartment List recorded the region's lowest median price ($1,840). Overall median rent that January was down more than 17% from the pre-pandemic high.