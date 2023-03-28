Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, you can rent a San Francisco apartment for about $500 cheaper than you could at its outset.
That's according to data compiled by Zumper, a rental platform based on the city, as part of its monthly national rent report. Zumper examines more than 1 million listings on its own site and third-party real estate databases to calculate the median rents in the top 100 U.S. metropolitan areas.
San Francisco remained firmly entrenched as the second-most expensive city behind New York in March, with a median one-bedroom apartment costing $3,000 and a two-bedroom place costing $4,000.
The report was published on Tuesday, and on that same day three years ago, the median one-bedroom apartment ($3,479) and two-bedroom apartment ($4,500) were about $500 more expensive.
That's the exception, rather than the rule, locally and across the country. Rents in San Jose, for instance, are flat or up ever so slightly, while rents in Oakland are slightly down or flat, according to Zumper data.
Meanwhile, Apartment List's own report on Monday showed that San Francisco is the only core-based statistical area in the country with at least 1 million residents where rents are lower now (down 4.5%) than in March 2020.
The tech industry's dominance of San Francisco has undoubtedly played a role, between slower returns to the office and widespread layoffs throughout the sector. But it's notable that the city has not only ceded its crown as the country's most expensive to New York, it's not likely to give it back anytime soon. Even as rents have dipped in the Big Apple, Zumper researchers said they expect it to remain the country's most expensive.
"Seasonality will likely become more evident in the late spring and throughout summer, as more people move to the area and keep prices decidedly high," they wrote.
Although San Francisco renters will take the relief wherever they can find it, cheaper rental prices than three years ago are still out of reach for many.
Thirty percent of gross income is considered the upper limit of affordability, meaning renters would need to make $120,000 per year for the median one-bedroom apartment and $160,000 for the median two-bedroom. Although Census data pegs San Francisco's median household income at more than $126,000, its per-capita income is nearly $50,000 lower. Nearly 39% of households make no more than $99,000.