San Francisco for rent sign Mission District

Three years ago on Tuesday, the median one-bedroom apartment ($3,479) and two-bedroom apartment ($4,500) were about $500 more expensive.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, you can rent a San Francisco apartment for about $500 cheaper than you could at its outset.

That's according to data compiled by Zumper, a rental platform based on the city, as part of its monthly national rent report. Zumper examines more than 1 million listings on its own site and third-party real estate databases to calculate the median rents in the top 100 U.S. metropolitan areas.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite