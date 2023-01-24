San Francisco high-rises on Folsom Street in SoMa

Rents in the five San Francisco zip codes ranged from $4,300 to $5,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, well above the national and state median.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes.

The apartment listing company RentHop included the  zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All  intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). 

