You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes.
The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114).
RentHop based its list on rental listings posted on its website last year, sorting the zip codes based on the average price of a two-bedroom apartment. Rents in the five San Francisco zip codes ranged from $4,300 to $5,000, well above the national and state median.
Zip Code
Planning districts
RentHop Rank
Median 2-bedroom rent
Median 1-bedroom rent
94105
Downtown, South of Market
59
$5,000
$3,750
94158
South of Market
71
$4,860
$3,600
94102
Downtown, Western Addition
81
$4,600
$3,450
94107
South of Market, South Bayshore
94
$4,375
$3,165
94114
Buena Vista, Central
97
$4,300
$2,875
Listings in New York City (38) and Los Angeles (14) far exceeded San Francisco's presence in the Top 100, but The City has far fewer people living in it than either peer. San Francisco's population is about one-fifth the size of Los Angeles, according to Census data, and one-tenth the size of New York.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a new Housing Element that calls for the construction of 82,000 new housing units by 2031, 46,000 of which must be affordable. Of the 16,333 affordable housing units (priced at no more than 20% of the area median income) that San Francisco sought to build before last June, The City ultimately constructed fewer than half.
Much of the completed housing construction — affordable or otherwise — has been concentrated in the zip codes appearing on RentHop's list.
A San Francisco Chronicle analysis of planning department data published last year found that 59.3% of The City's new housing built between 2016 and 2021 was constructed in the Downtown or South of Market planning districts. Four of the five zip codes are located in at least one of those districts.
The only one that isn't, 94114, was part of the Buena Vista and Central planning districts. Those districts accounted for just 4% of new housing built during that time.