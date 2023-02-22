San Francisco’s homeownership gap among Black and white residents is even wider than in the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession, and the difference is far larger than white and minority homeowners as a whole, according to recent analyses of U.S. Census data.
The City’s rate of white homeownership exceeded that of Black homeownership by nearly 19 percentage points in 2021, according to an examination of American Community Survey (ACS) data that Today’s Homeowner published earlier this month.
Although that gap was narrower than California’s (27.6 percentage points, per ACS data) and the rest of the country (29.4 percentage points as of last July, according to Census data), it was still nearly 7.7 percentage points larger than in 2010, two years after the Great Recession started wiping out decades of homeownership gains among Black Americans.
In 2010, San Francisco’s Black homeownership rate — which the Census Bureau calculates by dividing the number of households occupied by owners by the total number of occupied homes, before multiplying the quotient by 100 — was just over 25%. That trailed the white homeownership rate by about 11 percentage points.
In 2021, the Black homeownership rate fell to 22.3%, or 18.6 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate.
San Francisco’s widening racial homeownership gap is a troubling sign as The City and the state contend with a housing shortage and twin crises of affordability and homelessness, and amid the unwinding of national progress of shrinking socioeconomic gaps among racial groups.
Wealth gaps are especially wide among homeowners and renters in the U.S., with a 2020 Federal Reserve survey finding that American homeowners had a median net worth of $255,000. Renters, by contrast, had a median net worth of $6,300.
That same survey found that the median white household had a net worth of $189,100, nearly eight times higher than the $24,100 for the median Black household. The median white household’s net worth was closer to 10 times higher than the median Black one in 2010,
The National Bureau of Economic Research determined that the gap between white and Black homeownership rates in 2020 was the same it was 50 years ago, two years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. That legislation prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race and other protected classes, but federal research has shown it to persist in subtler ways, such as prospective white home buyers being more likely to be shown or told about a home than their minority counterparts.
As of 2021, the San Francisco metropolitan statistical area had one of the lowest homeownership gaps between white and minority residents among major metros. Only Honolulu (plus-12 percentage points) and San Jose (minus-12.6 percentage points) had a smaller difference than San Francisco (minus-12.7 percentage points), according to Construction Coverage research published this week. The national gap was 22.3 percentage points.
Last month, San Francisco passed a state-approved plan to construct 82,000 new housing units by 2031. If completed, that would amount to nearly a quarter of the more than 350,000 occupied housing units accounted for in the 2021 ACS.