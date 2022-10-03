The San Francisco city logo

The San Francisco city logo (Photo courtesy of the City of San Francisco)

 City of San Francisco

San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office.

The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.

