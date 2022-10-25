For the first time in at least eight years, it's more expensive to rent a one-bedroom apartment in two cities than it is in San Francisco.
Boston just surpassed The City as the second most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to an analysis from the rental platform Zumper published on Tuesday. New York remains the most expensive.
San Francisco relinquished its crown as the most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment last July, a spot it had held since Zumper began tracking rental trends in 2014. The City had never finished outside of the company's top two until this month.
The median one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco costs $3,020 to rent per month, while the Boston median is $3,060. While the former represents a 2.6% decrease from September, the latter is a 5.9% increase.
Year over year, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco increased by 7.9% from last October. Boston, on the other hand, experienced a 20.9% increase.
San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent ($4,060), however, is still more expensive than Boston's ($3,500).
Zumper said Boston is subject to seasonal housing patterns because of the high number of college students living in and around the city, but it's currently contending with a housing shortage. In 70% of the municipalities in the Greater Boston area, at least 80% of the land is zoned for single-family housing.
California effectively killed single-family zoning with the passage of Senate Bill 9 last year, but San Francisco ceding its place behind New York had far more to do with the Bay Area contending with the continued ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With Bay Area office vacancies at record highs, San Francisco still hasn't fully recovered from the population loss it saw during the pandemic,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in a statement.
Three Bay Area cities — San Francisco (No. 2), San Jose (No. 4) and Oakland (No. 9) — are among the country's 10 most expensive this month, but they experienced far more modest monthly increases than other cities in the U.S.
The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose ($2,600), for instance, fell 6.1% from September. Only three other cities had a larger decrease, and none of the country's 10 largest cities had a bigger one. The median one-bedroom rent in Oakland ($2,200), meanwhile, didn't budge from the previous month.
But all three cities, and the Bay Area as a whole, are still contending with higher rents than last year as the region grapples with inflation on top of its housing crisis. Median one-bedroom rent increased year over year by at least 7.9% in San Francisco, Oakland (10%) and San Jose (12.6%). Median two-bedroom rent increased by at least 4.5% in each of the three cities.