For the first time in at least eight years, it's more expensive to rent a one-bedroom apartment in two cities than it is in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Boston just surpassed The City as the second most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to an analysis from the rental platform Zumper published on Tuesday. New York remains the most expensive.

