The proposed skyscraper at 2700 Sloat Blvd., pictured above as a rendering and next to a rendering of a proposed apartment tower at 636 Fourth St., prompted outcry from its neighbors in the Outer Sunset.

 Illustrations by Solomon Cordwell Buenz

The developers behind the controversial proposal for a 50-story skyscraper in the Outer Sunset are suing San Francisco.

In a Tuesday filing, the 2700 Sloat Blvd. developers argued that the 589-foot apartment building complied with California’s density bonus law, which allows builders to exceed density requirements if it sets aside a certain percentage of low-income housing units.

