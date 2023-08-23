The proposed skyscraper at 2700 Sloat Blvd., pictured above as a rendering and next to a rendering of a proposed apartment tower at 636 Fourth St., prompted outcry from its neighbors in the Outer Sunset.
In a Tuesday filing, the 2700 Sloat Blvd. developers argued that the 589-foot apartment building complied with California’s density bonus law, which allows builders to exceed density requirements if it sets aside a certain percentage of low-income housing units.
In rejecting 2700 Sloat Holding LLC’s plan to set a soaring tower in the Sunset district, lawyers representing the developers claimed, The City misinterpreted the law and further violated it by charging fees.
In a separate filing, the developers argued that San Francisco has also essentially started to enforce stricter zoning restrictions by implementing the zoning administrator’s interpretation of bulk and height requirements for buildings. That filing alleged that several previously approved apartment towers couldn’t have been built with those restrictions in place.
The developers’ lawsuit also claimed San Francisco violated the California Environmental Quality Act by not conducting an environmental review before adapting Teague’s interpretation of the requirements.
CEQA challenges have, in recent years, largely been used by opponents of housing developments and projects throughout the state.
Amid outrage within the neighborhood at the proposed project’s size, the San Francisco Board of Appeals sided with Teague’s interpretation of The City’s bulk requirements during a ruling in July, thus denying the developers’ appeal of the San Francisco Planning Department’s initial rejection.
The Planning Department had previously rejected a base density study for 2700 Sloat Blvd. in May. The developers said the study was “hypothetical and meant only to establish the realistic development capacity of the site,” claiming The City interpreted it as the developer’s plans for the location.