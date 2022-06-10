Affordable housing funding is poised to be one of the spiciest issues in San Francisco's budget process, as Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Dean Preston square off over how to allocate revenues from Proposition I.
The successful 2020 ballot measure, which imposed a real estate transfer tax on properties worth more than $10 million, was described by supporters like Preston as a way to generate significant new funds for affordable housing. But, due to California tax law, the measure could only be written as a general fund tax.
That means there’s no guarantee that the projected $137 million in discretionary revenue expected to be generated by Prop I in the next fiscal year will be spent on affordable housing.
Mayor London Breed’s $14 billion proposed budget largely overlooks the recommendations of the Housing Stability Fund Oversight Board, a group formed by the Board of Supervisors to advise on how to spend Prop I money, and reduces overall spending on affordable housing. The way Preston and his allies see it, the budget for affordable housing should go up by close to $137 million, by dedicating all Prop I revenues for that purpose.
Breed’s budget for affordable housing “makes no sense” at a time when The City has a $108 million surplus over the next two years and a recent city report identified a massive, $19 billion funding gap for San Francisco to achieve its affordable housing goals over the next eight years, Preston said. “What the Mayor has done is just shut down the entire conversation at a time when her administration has no plan for creating the affordable housing we need."
The Mayor’s office, in turn, emphasizes that Prop I is a general fund tax “that is not dedicated for any specific purpose,” Breed’s spokesperson, Parisa Safarzadeh, wrote in an email. “It’s the Mayor’s responsibility when putting her budget together to consider suggestions from across the City.” In her introductory letter for the city budget, Breed wrote that raising wages for city workers, public safety and homelessness were among her top priorities.
Preston argues that The City has a mandate to spend Prop I funds on affordable housing, citing language used during the campaign and a unanimous Board of Supervisors resolution affirming that the new revenues should be for that purpose. The Board then created the Housing Stability Fund Oversight Board to bring in community members to determine how that money should be spent.
“All of the best people in The City who have really strong opinions about housing were listened to,” said Shanti Singh, chair of the all-volunteer Housing Stability Fund Oversight Board and the communications director of Tenants Together. That includes community activists, unions, think tanks, housing finance experts and others, Singh said.
Following this outreach process, the Oversight Board developed a list of spending recommendations for Prop I revenues. It includes $60 million for land acquisition for affordable and educator housing; $29 million for upgrades and repairs to existing affordable housing, including $4 million for upgrades to senior housing; $27 million for affordable housing construction; and $12 million for the small sites program to acquire apartment buildings with tenants at risk of eviction. The remainder of the $137 million would be used to study affordable housing moonshots, including a Prop I-backed bond that could potentially generate billions of dollars, and a European-style, mixed-income “social housing” program.
For the most part, Breed chose not to adopt these recommendations. The only two items that made it into her budget were the $4 million for upgrades to senior housing, and $10 million to upgrade The City's existing stock of affordable housing, according to a statement from Breed's office.
“Their wholesale rejection of this suite of recommendations is honestly proof that they are not serious about solving the housing crisis in San Francisco beyond cutting a ribbon here and there,” Singh said of the Mayor’s office.
“We want to facilitate a real citywide consensus around housing,” Singh said, “to be an alternative to the sort of opaque decision making that comes out of Room 200,” the Mayor’s office at City Hall.
The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) is currently the main agency in charge of affordable housing. Its $205 million budget for next fiscal year represents a decline of nearly $53 million from this year. Another department, Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is tasked with providing services, shelter and permanent supportive housing to the homeless. Its $676 million budget for the next fiscal year represents an increase of about $8 million.
Another area of conflict between Preston’s camp and Breed’s is a $64 million pot of money, funded by Prop I revenues, that the Board of Supervisors appropriated for the small sites program last December against Breed’s wishes. That money remains unspent, as MOHCD works on reforms to the program, which Breed has previously described as badly broken. Breed has spent $10 million on small sites acquisitions in the meantime.
“We have an affordable housing crisis and a mayor holding millions of dollars hostage that could be spent immediately to create affordable housing in San Francisco,” Preston said of the $64 million fund. “If you talk to any supervisor, there are buildings in our districts that we could be acquiring.”
Prop I gives sellers an incentive to sell to The City or nonprofits, as they would be exempt from the steep real estate transfer tax. That’s helped fuel San Francisco’s recent acquisition spree, Preston said, including projects like the 232-room Granada Hotel and a brand new 200-unit building at 333 12th St., both of which will be used to house the homeless. These acquisitions have contributed to Breed’s historic expansion of permanent supportive housing, adding 2,500 new units in the past two years.
Preston wouldn’t say what he might want to cut from the Mayor’s proposed budget, but he appears to have some support for dedicating Prop I funds to affordable housing. Supervisors Gordon Mar, Hillary Ronen and Shamann Walton, three of five members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, have come on board, Preston said.
Somehow, both sides are going to have to emerge with a budget by the end of the month.
This article has been updated to clarify the recommendations of the Housing Stability Fund Oversight Board.