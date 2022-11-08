822 Geary Street

A vacant building at 822 Geary Street on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Originally planned as a safe consumption site, it will instead be used to operate a crisis stabilization unit.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco city officials have scrapped plans to offer supervised drug consumption services at a location that had been purchased with that purpose in mind, The Examiner has learned.

Instead, the now-vacant site at 822 Geary St. will be used to operate a crisis stabilization unit, officials at the Department of Public Health said in an email to The Examiner. It is slated to open in early 2024.

