San Francisco city officials have scrapped plans to offer supervised drug consumption services at a location that had been purchased with that purpose in mind, The Examiner has learned.
Instead, the now-vacant site at 822 Geary St. will be used to operate a crisis stabilization unit, officials at the Department of Public Health said in an email to The Examiner. It is slated to open in early 2024.
Del Seymour, longtime resident and executive director of the nonprofit Code Tenderloin, said a crisis stabilization unit for the neighborhood couldn't come sooner.
State and federal law prohibit safe consumption sites from operating
“This is needed. I was in the Tenderloin late last night, and it was a psychiatric emergency on every block I walked,” said Seymour.
Stabilization units are medically licensed facilities that offer short-term, urgent care for people in an acute mental health or substance use crisis.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted in December 2021 to purchase the former retail building at 822 Geary for $6.3 million. Since then, the building has been vacant. The site was identified to be used for behavioral health services including supervised drug consumption and came as San Francisco was experiencing its worst overdose epidemic in history.
Plans for the site had been murky in the months after its purchase, while overdose deaths continued to be at epidemic levels in the community. The webpage where The City said it would provide updates on the location has not been updated in nearly a year.

Illicit drug use is not permitted, and currently there are no plans for safe drug consumption at 822 Geary, officials at the Department of Public Health said.
The crisis stabilization unit is notably different from upcoming planned “wellness hubs,” which were recently announced as part of The City's four-part overdose prevention plan. The wellness hubs, which do not yet have an opening date, are unlicensed community drop-in centers that offer overdose prevention services like clean needles and supervised consumption. Crisis stabilization units on the other hand are a broad category of state-licensed programs that provide emergency beds that can be locked or unlocked depending on the severity of a person's crisis and if they pose a threat to themselves or others.
The Geary Street site will hold about 16 patients at a time. It is part of Mayor London Breed's goal to expand residential treatment by 400 additional beds through the 2019 Mental Health SF legislation, which aimed to overhaul mental health and substance use treatment in San Francisco.
Currently, San Francisco has capacity to handle about 33 people across its crisis stabilization units, including those at the Dore Urgent Care Clinic, a voluntary facility with a capacity of 12 clients. San Francisco General Hospital has the capacity for 17 voluntary and involuntary patients at its locked Psychiatric Emergency Services unit. And the Edgewood Child Crisis Stabilization Unit provides similar voluntary and involuntary services for four children between 5 and 17 years old at a time.
The number of overdose deaths in San Francisco declined by 11% to 625 in 2021 compared to 2020, but the rates of overdose death in The City remain at epidemic levels.
But not everyone is on board. While most analysts and residents agree that San Francisco needs more psychiatric beds, finding the right place to put them is a different story.
Randy Shaw, executive director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, said many in the neighborhood feel the concentration of many homeless and overdose prevention services in the Tenderloin have made problems worse for struggling business owners.
“It’s callous, reckless disregard for the needs of the Tenderloin business owners. It’s scandalous, or it would be in any other neighborhood. What other neighborhood would they open that up in without any other consultation without neighbors,” Shaw said.
Shaw remembers a not-too-distant past when the 800 block on Geary was once a business corridor, with 822 being one of the largest retailers.
“There was a grocery store and a Goodwill there,” he said, adding that he would like to see more economic revitalization in the area. “It was an economic engine and they’re turning that into a psychiatric hospital?”
Still, San Francisco needs more mental health beds — to the tune of about 400 — and finding space for new facilities is no easy task.
The Tenderloin neighborhood has historically been one of the hardest hit when it comes to overdose deaths, and health officials say they aim to target interventions where drug users are. More than 450 people have died of an overdose in San Francisco since January 2022, according to the most recent data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A goal of the additional crisis unit at 822 Geary is to provide more beds to relieve overcrowded emergency rooms and provide another location where The City’s streets crisis response team can bring people.
Previously, city leaders had expressed support for converting 822 Geary into a supervised drug consumption site.
More than 200 such facilities operate globally, including in New York, Rhode Island and Vancouver. They offer people with substance use disorder a hygienic space to use drugs where staff trained in naloxone are also on deck to reverse an overdose if one occurs.
Studies have shown that people who use supervised consumption centers, also known as overdose prevention centers, are less likely to die from overdose and more likely to enter treatment. Research also supports that such centers can reduce public outdoor drug use.
“When it comes to drug overdose, many share common goals: fewer people using drugs in public, fewer syringes littering playgrounds, fewer 911 resources used to resuscitate unconscious individuals, and fewer deaths due to opioid overdoses. All these things can improve when we give people safer places to exist,” Dr. Leslie Suen of the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing initiative recently wrote regarding supervised drug consumption in San Francisco.
While plans for 822 Geary were under review, San Francisco opened a de facto supervised consumption site at the Tenderloin Center in January. The Tenderloin Center opened rapidly as part of Mayor Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood to decrease public drug use, overdoses, and tent sleeping in the Tenderloin.
About six months after the Tenderloin Center opened, however, Breed announced the Tenderloin Center would close by the end of the year. Local business owners complained about its highly visible location directly off of Civic Center BART station in United Nations Plaza.
Code Tenderloin is one of the service providers that work with visitors at the Tenderloin Center, and Seymour believes that overdose prevention services including supervised consumption are necessary to slow down deaths. But he also agrees with critics concerned about the Tenderloin Center's location, with its long lines and drug dealers gathering in U.N. Plaza during busy hours.
“We aren’t running it as well as it could be. We can’t have a line outside, we can’t have a tent outside. It’s gotta be no different than any other business, Starbucks or Walgreens,” said Seymour.
Supervised drug consumption is currently barred by state and federal law. However, places including San Francisco and New York City have moved ahead with the model after evidence of success in cities like Vancouver at curbing overdose deaths and reducing public drug use.
It's unclear exactly why The City switched course on the services for 822 Geary, but legal challenges continue to pose a significant barrier to operating overdose prevention services such as supervised consumption in San Francisco.
This summer Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have permitted such facilities for three California cities hit hardest by the opioid epidemic: San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. However, less than 24 hours after the veto was announced, San Francisco’s City Attorney David Chiu announced said the city would consider pushing forward with opening one despite the veto following success with the model in New York City.
Seymour described touring a supervised consumption site in Harlem, which blended more seamlessly into the community: “I walked by three times before I realized it was right in front of me.”
