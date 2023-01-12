San Francisco's Native American community has been waiting on a planned housing development for years — and now, thanks to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, it's on its way.
One of Pelosi's last acts as speaker was securing $750,000 for a cutting-edge, six-story housing development in the Mission District of San Francisco called "The Village SF."
The project is the brainchild of Friendship House, a nonprofit for Native Americans living in urban areas. It will be constructed right across the street from the Friendship House office on Julian Ave, near the 16th Street BART station and is set to break ground this year and be completed by 2025.
On a practical level, it will feature housing, a health center, social services, a rooftop farm, a tech center and a gathering space for the indigenous community of the Bay Area.
It will be engineered for much more, said Dr. Rupa Marya, co-founder and director of social impact and operations at Top Leaf Farms, one of the nonprofits partnering with Friendship House.
"It’s really an exciting moment to be able to envision a living space in the middle of a city that’s actually a healing space," said Marya. "So many of our living spaces create isolation for people, which makes it very hard to connect not only with each other, but with ourselves and the natural world around us."
The funds for the project come from the $1.7 trillion Inflation Reduction Act spending bill passed in late December that supplied more aid to Ukraine and federal agencies. It was a bill current Speaker of the House and then-congress member Kevin McCarthy referred to as "a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body."
But according to the building's philosophy, detailed in its construction plans, The Village will be a "living building" with a low carbon footprint. Most of the exterior is constructed from reclaimed and sustainably sourced timber, solar panels integrated into the south-facing wall will power the structure and both the rooftop farm and the landscaping at the base of the building will collect and store rainwater.
Many of the interior features are intentionally symbolic as well: a wide three-story stairway recalls a Native tradition of ascending to the Milky Way and the spirit world after death; sunlight is designed to filter in from both the east and west; and most indoor surfaces are constructed from recyclable materials.
According to census data, about 78% of Native Americans live off-reservation, and most of that population live in or near cities. Due to urbanization, they are one of the least likely groups to have access to green space and public land, "let alone their homeland", wrote Friendship House.
"This lack of access to nature has negative consequences on mental and physical health and leaves urban Native Americans, like other communities of color, vulnerable to the impact of climate change and industrial development," wrote Friendship House in a press release.
"Yes, we want our community, our elders and youth, to be able to touch the earth, put their hands in the soil and experience the miracle of planting a seed and watching it grow," said Peter Bratt, project lead on The Village.
"But many of our ceremonies and cultural practices — including our deep ties to the land, plants and traditional foods — were deliberately and systematically disrupted. So we’re also trying to mend a relationship that has been broken and is in need of some nurturing, love and repair."
