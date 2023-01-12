Building Render 1

A rendering of The Village SF project, a mixed-use development for the Bay Area Native American community.

 Courtesy of Friendship House

San Francisco's Native American community has been waiting on a planned housing development for years — and now, thanks to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, it's on its way.

One of Pelosi's last acts as speaker was securing $750,000 for a cutting-edge, six-story housing development in the Mission District of San Francisco called "The Village SF."

Building Render 2

A street view of the planned building, The Village SF.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like