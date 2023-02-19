The last time this home was on the market in 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't yet engaged and Gavin Newsom was mayor of San Francisco. It sold for $8,350,000, according to public records. Twelve years later, the historic property is asking $35 million.
2380 Pacific Avenue, at 9,625 square feet and almost a quarter acre, is the priciest listing to hit the market in 2023, according to Mansion Global, and among the most expensive currently listed in The City.
The home's interior is sleek: hardwood floors, modern cabinetry, tall ceilings and natural light bathing large, open spaces. In the penthouse room, hugged by the wraparound rooftop deck, walls are swapped for windows. In the foyer and kitchen, the wood floor is swapped for a marble and a tasteful tiling. There is a room for every possible use — a gym, an office, a den, dinning and dressing rooms — and then a few extra, too.
The Georgian colonial style home features a facade of red brick, expansive windows and gorgeous roof-deck views. An unobstructed glance at the Golden Gate Bridge, Sutro Tower, Mt. Tamalpais and downtown San Francisco are all in a turn of the head, the Zillow listing states. The manicured landscaping situated the house among rounded shurbs and dark swaths of lawn.
Built in 1910, the home was first owned by industrialist George Lingard Payne, a carriage bolt manufacturer who supplied much of the West Coast. The architect, Nathaniel Blaisdell, designed a number of properties in San Francisco as well as commercial properties in Union Square, before and after the 1906 earthquake.
The property has a full seismic upgrade, along with a laundry list of other renovations, modernizations and amenities. Including, of course, a laundry room. Other standout features include an elevator to all four (yes, four) floors, a 1,500-bottle temperature controlled wine cellar, three garages and a motor court. According to the listing website, “No expense was spared to ensure the end product was of the highest quality craftsmanship and millwork,” according the sales sheet.
Situated between Alta Plaza park and the southeast corner of the Presidio, the six bed/six bath Pacific Avenue home is near a neighborhood enclave casually known as Billionaire's Row. Homes here have had ownersin the ranks of tech's most elite: Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple design mastermind Jony Ive and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, Insider has reported. Another property in the neighborhood, listed in September 2022, is also on sale for $35 million.
Rajiv Ghatalia, president of Hennessey Capital, is the current owner. Prior owners include interior designer Clarence Slade, stockbroker and CEO of Irving Lundborg and Co. Kenneth Sayre, insurance man Hartley Cravens and Wilford and Anna Hoover, the Sacramento Bee reported. In 2009, the home was featured in San Francisco’s annual Decorator Showcase, a series of events put on to benefit San Francisco University High School's financial aid program.
Last year, the home accrued property tax of $123,880, according to Zillow — perhaps a small price to pay for a view which the listing site promises will leave you “feeling an elevated connection to the world around you.”