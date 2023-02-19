The last time this home was on the market in 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't yet engaged and Gavin Newsom was mayor of San Francisco. It sold for $8,350,000, according to public records. Twelve years later, the historic property is asking $35 million. 

2380 Pacific Avenue, at 9,625 square feet and almost a quarter acre, is the priciest listing to hit the market in 2023, according to Mansion Global, and among the most expensive currently listed in The City.

