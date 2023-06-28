The Board of Supervisors shot down a plan to convert a single-family home in Nob Hill into 10 townhomes because the development would cast too much a shadow on a neighboring playground and community center.
In a 7-4 vote, the board on Tuesday upheld the appeal of neighbors and overturned an exemption from California's environmental review process previously granted to 1151 Washington St. by The City's Planning Commission.
The project now heads back to the planning department for further assessment of environmental impacts.
Critics of the development, including neighbors and community groups, argued that the townhomes would cast a large and burdensome shadow on the Betty Ann Ong Recreation Center.
"Sunlight and air are extremely important to the users of the recreation center as many of them live in small (single-room occupancy) buildings with no open space and common areas," a representative from the Chinatown Community Development Center wrote in a letter to The City. The development center is against the townhome project.
Fastcast, a group hired by those fighting the conversion project, found that the four-story townhouse development could add as much as 17% more shadow cover to the playground and community center.
Already, the center is in shadow for 77% of available sunlight hours, the group found.
Opponents also claimed that the project site contains contaminated soils and that fire code was not met because of the proposed development's narrow pathway.
Lisa Gibson, an environmental review officer with The City's Planning Department, told supervisors that the concerns outlined by neighbors, such as the shadow coverage, were not relevant to the environmental review and that the plans are compliant with San Francisco's planning code.
The contaminant concerns, she testified, were within the scope of the project's existing mitigation plan. A fire department official testified that there were no fire code violations.
The decision to uphold the appeal was led by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the district housing both 1151 Washington St. and the Betty Ong Recreation Center, which he called "a precious, unique public resource."
Supervisors Ahsha Safaí, Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey and Joel Engardio dissented from the vote.
Peskin's vote to halt progress on the 10-unit development came shortly before his introduction of legislation to reform San Francisco's requirements around affordable housing, which he is co-sponsoring with Mayor London Breed.
The legislation aims to jumpstart housing production as The City navigates an ongoing housing crisis and a state-mandated goal to build 82,000 new homes in less than a decade.
Supporters of the 1151 Washington St. project warned of the precedent that it would set as San Francisco fights to ramp up housing production.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration has already opted to review San Francisco's approval and permitting program, which this year is permitting fewer than 10 homes a month.
"Put another way, the Board of Supervisors just voted to delay more than a month's worth of housing earlier by agreeing to delay 1151 Washington," tweeted Jane Natoli, an organizer for a pro-housing group YIMBY Action, in response to the news of the upheld appeal.