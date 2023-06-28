1151-Washington-Street-overlooking-the-Betty-Ann-Ong-Recreation-Center-rendering-by-Macy-Architecture.jpg

A project converting a single-family home into 10 townhouses at 1151 Washington St., pictured in the rendering above, is headed back to The City's planning department after a Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday.

 Rendering by Macy Architecture

The Board of Supervisors shot down a plan to convert a single-family home in Nob Hill into 10 townhomes because the development would cast too much a shadow on a neighboring playground and community center.

In a 7-4 vote, the board on Tuesday upheld the appeal of neighbors and overturned an exemption from California's environmental review process previously granted to 1151 Washington St. by The City's Planning Commission. 

