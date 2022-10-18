25214560_SRO_1

Advocates rally for SRO rent relief in San Francisco’s Civic Center on Wednesday, May 18, 2021 (Kevin Hume/S.F. Examiner).

The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, a data-visualization and multimedia resource collective, has released a tool to uncover connections between properties, landlords and corporations. The tool, entitled Evictorbook, aims to support tenants and housing organizers in San Francisco. Oakland data is expected to be available on the tool soon as well.

In the fight for balance between tenants and landlords, especially in the ultra-expensive Bay Area housing market, asymmetric information often leaves tenants at a disadvantage. The idea behind Evictorbook is to empower residents through data, which works to restore that information symmetry.

