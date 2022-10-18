The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, a data-visualization and multimedia resource collective, has released a tool to uncover connections between properties, landlords and corporations. The tool, entitled Evictorbook, aims to support tenants and housing organizers in San Francisco. Oakland data is expected to be available on the tool soon as well.
In the fight for balance between tenants and landlords, especially in the ultra-expensive Bay Area housing market, asymmetric information often leaves tenants at a disadvantage. The idea behind Evictorbook is to empower residents through data, which works to restore that information symmetry.
San Francisco’s affordable housing plans are on shaky ground. Quite literally.
Corporate landlords can drive up prices through shell companies, veil operations and ownership behind limited liability companies (LLC) and limited partnership (LP) accounts. And when properties cease being profitable, shell companies can dissolve without affecting the corporate landlord’s bottom line, according to Evictorbook.
“While LLCs and LPs allow tax benefits to corporate landlords, they also offer the benefit of anonymity. It is after all harder for tenants to organize against evictions when they do not know who their landlord actually is,” their website explains.
According to reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this year, corporate landlord companies own much of the San Francisco housing market. Evictorbook explains that in the aftermath of the subprime mortgage crisis and tech boom, "a new trend emerged in which mid-sized investment firms such as Urban Green, Veritas, Mosser, Iantorno, and Trinity began purchasing rent controlled multifamily buildings through an array of shell limited liability company company and limited partnership accounts."
The single biggest donor in the June recall hasn't given a dime towards the upcoming San Francisco elections
The largest of these magnates, Veritas Investments, owns 293 buildings across the city. But its name isn’t explicitly on any of those property ownership records as of mid-2021, the Chronicle uncovered. Instead, as many as 200 LLCs related to Veritas are registered under the CEO, Yat-Pang Au and his family members or share a mailing address with Veritas' headquarters and properties. Evictorbook wants to make those multi-level ownership tactics easier for organizers to access, visualize, and use to protect tenets.
The tool uses data sourced from San Francisco Assessor Office, California Secretary of State and the San Francisco Rent Board to “identify connections between residential property and their owners,” says the site. The combined data includes property ownership records, eviction records, and corporate business filings.
Under AB 2011, suburban arterials like El Camino Real could become “ribbons of density”
The project evolved out of a partnership between the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, the Mapping Action Collective, based in Portland, Oregon, and the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition, an organizing collective of tenant groups and allies.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.