It’s getting cheaper to buy a house in San Francisco.
The City saw some of the biggest year-over-year housing price declines in recent years, a new study from the financial technology company SmartAsset found.
According to the company, The City’s typical home value went down from roughly $1.46 million in 2022 to $1.27 million this year, a 13.3% decrease.
Experts cited several factors for the drop, including San Francisco’s shift to telecommuting, the cost of living driving high-income earners out of the area and the Federal Reserve hiking its interest rate to its highest level in 22 years.
“We’ve seen a lot of different migration patterns over the last few years with all the economic turmoil with COVID,” said Jaclyn DeJohn, SmartAsset’s managing editor of economic analysis. “With that really heavy shift to remote work, people have more flexibility now to really disperse and that kind of distributes the demand a little bit more evenly across different cities.”
The study looked at available data for cities with a population of 65,000 or higher. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey. Home value data came from the Zillow home value index, which is a measure of typical home value and market changes in a given region and housing type.
Oscar Wei, deputy chief economist at the California Association of Realtors, said he believes that San Francisco’s year-over-year decline in typical home value will continue in small increments throughout the year, especially as the traditional home buying season wraps up in the fall.
That gradual decline in prices could bode well for first-time and established homeowners.
“Housing affordability in San Francisco will probably start climbing back slightly and then you'll probably see some stabilization in terms of the demand,” he said. “You may actually see people going back to the Bay Area, not necessarily just San Francisco, when things actually start stabilizing.”
In addition to affordable pricing, prospective buyers could be lured back to the area as regional industries like tech are seemingly emerging from a slump that led to widespread layoffs.
Even as the housing market cools down, California homeowners still face other obstacles in putting a roof over their heads.
In May, two of the state’s biggest insurance providers, Allstate and State Farm, announced they would no longer provide new insurance policies to California residents. A myriad of reasons were cited for the move including intensifying wildfires, floods and other environmental threats.
Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance said it would pare back service in the state ahead of wildfire season by capping the number of new policies it issues.
“If there's less providers and less choice in the market, homeowners are going to face two different choices — they're going to have to pay cash for houses, which can affect the market in myriad ways, or they're going to be priced out,” said DeJohn.