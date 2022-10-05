West Portal

People dine in a Shared Spaces area outside Bursa Restaurant in West Portal on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A new housing bill could result in a significant increase in housing development in the neighborhood and other areas around The City.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. 

But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along many of The City’s commercial and transit corridors.

AB2011AffordableHousingImpact.jpg

This map shows lots that would be eligible for 100% housing projects under Assembly Bill 2011, a law that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last week. It enables increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along many of The City’s commercial and transit corridors.
AB2011MixedIncomeProjects.jpg

This map shows eligible lots for mixed-income projects under Assembly Bill 2011.

