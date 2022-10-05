The biggest housing bill to come out of the state legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing.
But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along many of The City’s commercial and transit corridors.
The law will produce land use changes that city leaders have long resisted, allowing developers to build housing in the affected areas without seeking the blessing of elected officials, community groups, or city planners — marking a major change from the status quo. Piecemeal, yet contentious, local housing reforms, like Mayor London Breed’s “Cars to Casas” ordinance or Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s fourplex legislation, are small potatoes compared to this expansive state law.
In fact, AB 2011 ushers in zoning changes on the scale of those contemplated by the Housing Element, a state-mandated planning process that requires San Francisco to plan for over 80,000 new homes over the next eight years. Except AB 2011 will go into effect midway through next year — much sooner, and much more quietly, than the citywide rezoning that will attend the Housing Element.
Come July, developers will have the green light to put up six-story apartment buildings on streets like Irving, West Portal and Valencia with basically no recourse from neighbors or city officials, as long as projects conform to building code, labor and affordable housing requirements.
These corridors will exist in a different planning universe than the rest of The City. With AB 2011, it will actually be easier for developers to build on commercially zoned land than on residentially zoned land, says Matt Regan, a policy analyst for the Bay Area Council.
"If you want to try and do a housing development on land zoned for housing, you're going to have to jump through all the hoops — the flaming ones, as well," Regan said. "Then all of a sudden we've created a second set of standards for land zoned for commercial and retail, and those hoops are much less arduous, much less expensive, much less prone to litigation. It's a bit ironic."
Here’s how it works: AB 2011 automatically allows mixed-income residential development on commercially zoned land fronting a street wider than 70 feet, and 100% affordable housing in nearly all commercially zoned areas. In San Francisco, the law allows development up to 65 feet in height in all of the areas it rezones. In a city where the vast majority of land is zoned for 40-foot buildings, AB 2011 will "upzone" most of the land it affects, allowing greater height and density than current zoning allows. By layering on the state density bonus, which provides additional height and bulk in exchange for including affordable housing, projects can grow 150% larger than zoning permits, potentially allowing new buildings close to 100 feet tall.
Significantly, the law also exempts projects from the California Environmental Quality Act and discretionary reviews. The way these mechanisms are applied in San Francisco contributes to The City having the longest permitting times of any jurisdiction in California, according to a recent study commissioned by the California Air Resources Board. The median permitting time for a housing project in San Francisco is 27 months, not including construction, or eight months longer than the next slowest city. That's a major impetus for the state's ongoing investigation into The City's housing policies.
AB 2011 projects need to be approved much, much faster than San Francisco's current rate. The law caps permitting times at three months for projects with under 150 units, and six months for larger projects.
The law has two parallel tracks: one for 100% affordable housing developments and one for mostly market rate, mixed-income developments. The Planning Department has published preliminary maps of where those changes would take effect.
Affordable housing projects would be streamlined and upzoned across large swathes of The City. That includes much of the Tenderloin, Fisherman’s Wharf, SoMa and Mission Bay, and large sections of the Western Addition, the Mission, the Inner Richmond and Park Merced, among other neighborhoods.
While these projects can already receive expedited approvals under another state law, SB 35, the new law will allow larger affordable housing developments to be built throughout more of San Francisco. Affordable housing development, like market rate housing development, has been highly concentrated in a handful of neighborhoods in the eastern half of The City in recent decades.
The geography where mixed-income development would be streamlined and upzoned would be smaller, limited to properties facing major roads that are currently zoned commercial. That includes large swathes of SoMa, South Beach and Mission Bay, as well as ribbons following Columbus Avenue, Lombard Street, Geary Boulevard, Valencia Street, Divisadero Street and Third Street, among other corridors.
These areas are similar to the ones the Planning Department has recommended for increased development through the Housing Element process. However, as part of its emphasis on racial and social equity, the Housing Element would primarily upzone transit corridors on The City’s wealthier north and west sides.
AB 2011 could also blunt the impact of Propositions E and D, the competing housing streamlining ballot measures before voters this November. Both measures offer streamlined approvals in exchange for more affordable housing than The City typically requires, with Prop E asking more of developers than Prop D. Projects in the areas affected by AB 2011 would have little incentive to use either of these laws, since they could receive streamlined approvals without providing more affordable housing than The City typically requires.
"AB 2011 will completely overwhelm anything on the ballot in terms of importance and in terms of impact on development decisions," Regan said of Props E and D. The new state law will be developers' "vehicle of choice going forward."
AB 2011 requires mixed-income development to offer at least 15% of units as below-market-rate affordable housing. However, in cities with stronger affordable housing requirements, like San Francisco, the higher local standards apply. The law also includes a provision prohibiting the demolition of housing that has been occupied by tenants within the last decade or structures on a historic resources list. In addition, commercial tenants whose buildings are being redeveloped must be offered relocation assistance.
The law includes labor standards that require most projects to pay union-level “prevailing wages.” SB 6, Another, similar rezoning commercial land for housing that Newsom signed into law last week, has even more stringent requirements for an all-union workforce, though it doesn’t require any affordable housing. SB 6 does not exempt projects from discretionary review, so it’s unlikely to be used in San Francisco.
It remains to be seen whether AB 2011 will work in practice the way it's supposed to work in theory.
"San Francisco has proven itself to be incredibly adept at exploiting loopholes and finding ways to not make (housing) laws work the way they are intended to work," Regan said. "But I would wager, if the law is applied the way it was written, it will be a real game-changer."