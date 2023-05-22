Clement Street Farmers Market

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar say their new legislation would enable more housing to be built on major corridors like Clement Street, pictured above hosting its weekly farmers market. 

 Clara Mokri/New York Times

San Francisco will consider legislation that lawmakers say will make it easier to build homes along The City's transit corridors.

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar announced Monday that they will introduce legislation that would eliminate existing housing density limits in residential-commercial districts — such as the Van Ness Corridor — and neighborhood commercial districts, like Polk Street, Irving Street and Geary Boulevard.

