San Francisco will consider legislation that lawmakers say will make it easier to build homes along The City's transit corridors.
Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar announced Monday that they will introduce legislation that would eliminate existing housing density limits in residential-commercial districts — such as the Van Ness Corridor — and neighborhood commercial districts, like Polk Street, Irving Street and Geary Boulevard.
Instead, builders would rely on form-based zoning, which considers a neighborhood's existing height, bulk and setback requirements.
Officials said in a release on Monday that some neighborhoods in the Sunset, for instance, currently limit 2,500 square-foot lots to no more than three housing units, even though building code requirements could "easily allow for more."
This means The City's current housing stock will not change its exterior appearance to comply with the new regulation, but rather its interior configuration. So think of buildings that already look like what's in a neighborhood, rather than the proposed 600-foot Outer Sunset skyscraper that went viral last month.
This, according to Breed, Melgar, planning officials and housing advocates backing the legislation, will help The City meet its goal of building 82,000 homes by 2031.
"It's past time to undo the exclusionary zoning limits of the 1970s," San Francisco Director of Planning Rich Hillis said in a statement. "Increasing housing capacity along mixed-use transit corridors without changing the architectural character of our neighborhoods is consistent with the Housing Element and a critical step toward housing the San Franciscans of today and of the future."
San Francisco has already enforced form-based zoning since 2006 in some neighborhoods, including Dogpatch, SoMA and the Mission. The San Francisco Chronicle, citing planning department data, found that the planning districts containing those neighborhoods accounted for nearly three quarters of The City's net increase in housing units.
Legislation, which will be considered next month, centers on residential-commercial and neighborhood commercial districts because of their proximity to public transportation. Melgar said "it makes the most sense" to build new housing in these areas, especially on the west side of The City.
"While preserving heights and existing neighborhood character, this legislation will make space for seniors to downsize into new housing and offer opportunities for new residents, including families and workers, to revitalize our neighborhood business areas," Melgar, whose district includes a number of neighborhoods on San Francisco's west side.