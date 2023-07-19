S.F. housing construction

Construction on a new residential building in San Francisco.

 Jessica Christian/Examiner file

A San Francisco property owner is taking advantage of a new state law that streamlines the planning and environmental review processes for projects along some commercial and transit corridors.

Developers looking to build a multi-million dollar, 20-unit apartment building at Sanchez and Market streets are invoking AB2011, a law that went into effect on July 1. Three of the units are planned to be affordable housing.

Ex // Top Stories

AB2011AffordableHousingImpact.jpg

This map shows lots that would be eligible for 100% housing projects under Assembly Bill 2011, a law that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last week. It enables increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along many of The City’s commercial and transit corridors.
AB2011MixedIncomeProjects.jpg

This map shows eligible lots for mixed-income projects under Assembly Bill 2011.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com

@carmela_gua