A San Francisco property owner is taking advantage of a new state law that streamlines the planning and environmental review processes for projects along some commercial and transit corridors.
Developers looking to build a multi-million dollar, 20-unit apartment building at Sanchez and Market streets are invoking AB2011, a law that went into effect on July 1. Three of the units are planned to be affordable housing.
The project also includes two commercial retail spaces with a Starbucks already slated to fill one of the spots.
The City has 60 days to decide whether the application qualifies for the streamlined approval under the new law. And after that, AB2011 allows another 90 days for The City to grant final approval. Polaris Pacific should have a decision about construction by December at the latest.
Dan Sider, the chief of staff at the San Francisco Planning Department, said the city will likely take all of the 150 days to decide whether or not to move forward with the project.
“The timeline is clear,” said Sider. “We’ve built the infrastructure to comply with that. Do we think we’ll have a lot of spare time? Probably not.”
AB2011 was introduced to the state legislature by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, a representative of the East Bay. The focal point of the legislation is transforming suburban throughways, such as El Camino Real on the Peninsula. It’s meant to develop strip malls and parking lots into housing.
Although there isn’t a large supply of empty strip malls and parking lots available for development in San Francisco, The City’s planning department has identified areas that could be eligible for projects that call on AB2011.
“To the extent that there are opportunities for new housing through AB 2011 in those areas, we’re all for it,” said Sider.
Developments under AB2011, in addition to streamlining, could be eligible for relaxed height and bulk requirements. Under the new legislation, areas that are currently zoned for commercial use, like office space or retail, could open up to residential development.
To qualify for the law, a project must fall into one of two categories: 100% affordable housing, or mostly market-rate, mixed use developments.
For affordable housing projects, more of The City open up to development. Projects in much of the Tenderloin, Fisherman’s Wharf, SoMa and the Mission, could be granted expedited approvals and more space to build, along with large sections of other neighborhoods.
Projects looking to offer mostly market-rate housing, like the proposed apartments on Market Street will have fewer options when deciding where to build. Many of the same neighborhoods become fair game, but development would only be allowed on properties that line major roads.
Under the new legislation, it could become easier to build housing on commercially zoned land than on residential land, Matt Regan, a policy analyst for the Bay Area Council told The Examiner last year.
“If you want to try and do a housing development on land zoned for housing, you’re going to have to jump through all the hoops — the flaming ones, as well,” Regan said. “Then all of a sudden we’ve created a second set of standards for land zoned for commercial and retail, and those hoops are much less arduous, much less expensive, much less prone to litigation. It’s a bit ironic.”
Under the new law, developers must adhere to stringent labor standards, including paying prevailing wages and providing healthcare and job training programs for people working on projects with more than 50 units.
If approved, the Market Street project will cost an estimated $10 million and take about a year to complete.