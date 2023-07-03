The median rental price in the Bay Area has fallen by 4% compared to this time last year, according to a recent report, marking the first time rents have declined since 2020.
According to the report from Realtor.com, the median rental price for rental properties ranging from studios to two-bedroom homes is $2,844 in San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward as of May this year, down from last year at $3,056.
This follows a trend across the country where rental prices have fallen. The median rental price for the 50 largest metro areas in the country is currently $1,739, a decline of $38 since prices peaked in July of last year.
Still, the Bay Area remains one of the most expensive places to live in the nation. According to the report, rents are still higher than before the pandemic, by $344 or nearly 25%.
Overall, two-bedroom apartments across the country saw a decline for the first time, at 0.5%, while other sized rentals, like studios and one-bedrooms, saw minor increases at 2% and 0.4%, respectively.
The rent in the Bay Area is lowering along with the rest of the western region of the country, according to the report.
As of May of this year, the median rent in the western region has dipped by 3% since last year, which in includes major metro areas in Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington.
San Jose is the only part of the Bay Area that has seen some rental growth in the last year, increasing at just 1%, a sharp decline in the growth it saw in the year before at nearly 20%.
Major cities in the Northeast, like New York, Pittsburgh and Boston, have experienced more significant price increases instead, possibly due to the improved labor market, according to the report.
In the last year, unemployment on the other side of the coast fell from 3.5% to 2.8%, according to the study, while on the West Coast, the unemployment rate is still at around 3.4%, around what it was last year.
The growth of the housing market on the West Coast could be contributing to falling rental prices, according to the report, while the slower growth on the East Coast could be keeping prices higher.
However, the midwest saw the most growth in the last year, with six out of 10 major areas experiencing rental price growth in the last year located in the middle of the country, including Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri, Indianapolis, Indiana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Detroit, Michigan.
Ultimately, it’s likely that overall rental prices will continue to fall slightly over the year by a little less than 1%.