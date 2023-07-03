S.F. housing construction

Median rental prices have fallen in most parts of the country in the last year.

 Jessica Christian/Examiner file

The median rental price in the Bay Area has fallen by 4% compared to this time last year, according to a recent report, marking the first time rents have declined since 2020.

According to the report from Realtor.com, the median rental price for rental properties ranging from studios to two-bedroom homes is $2,844 in San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward as of May this year, down from last year at $3,056.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags