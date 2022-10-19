A look down Moraga Street from the 16th Avenue steps in the Sunset District. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation to allow at least four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in The City, and up to six units on corner lots.
Breed supports the legislation, which was approved on Tuesday by a 10 to 1 vote, a spokesperson said.
“It was nearly two years ago that I began down this path to allow small and medium-sized apartment complexes citywide, and I’m glad that we’ve finally arrived at a version that has the support of the mayor, my colleagues on the Board, and pro-housing advocates,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement.
As part of the compromise, the Board of Supervisors reduced the amount of time a property owner would need to control the lot, from five years to one, in order to create denser housing atop it. Supervisor Dean Preston had added the five-year ownership requirement to the vetoed bill, aiming to prevent speculation in the real estate market.
The board also dropped an effort to fully eliminate single-family zoning in San Francisco.
Breed and her allies on the board had painted the proposal to eliminate single-family zoning as a way to circumvent SB 9, a new state law that allows a duplex on any lot zoned for single-family housing without impediments like discretionary review, which allows neighbors to voice objections to development proposals.
Now, both laws — the local fourplex law and SB 9 — will be in effect at the same time. That means the owner of a single-family lot could build a duplex and be assured an expedited review process, or build a fourplex and navigate the normal city permit process.
The supervisors’ fourplex legislation, while allowing for denser housing, notably does not streamline The City’s notoriously laborious permitting process.
Mandelman stressed that it did not aim to address the city’s permitting process, but rather adjust the scope of what kind of housing is permitted in San Francisco.
“While we have much more work ahead to streamline and lower the costs associated with building new housing, this is an important step in the right direction to increase density in San Francisco and puts us on the right path to add the capacity to meet our housing needs,” Mandelman said.
The vote was lauded by several housing organizations, including Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco.
“Housing leadership makes a difference,” said Maureen Sedonaen, the nonprofit’s CEO. “We are so appreciative of Supervisor Mandelman’s effort to allow for small, multi-unit buildings in residential neighborhoods to be built to increase the number of families that can continue to call S.F. home while meeting the height, open space, aesthetic and design standards of that neighborhood.”
