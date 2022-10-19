Fourplex legislation

A look down Moraga Street from the 16th Avenue steps in the Sunset District. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation to allow at least four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in The City, and up to six units on corner lots.

In an upending of The City’s decades-long housing policy, it should soon be legal to build four units of housing on any residential lot in San Francisco.

Capping years of planning and negotiation, the Board of Supervisors approved a law Tuesday that will allow four units of housing on any residential lot and up to six units of housing on corner lots.

