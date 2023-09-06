Laguna Street tent

The City is still barred from sweeping homeless encampments and tents, like the one pictured above on Laguna Street on Sept. 5, 2023, unless they can offer adequate shelter. But an appeals court ruling on Tuesday nonetheless "pleased" San Francisco officials. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco officials and advocates for the unhoused are taking positives from the latest development in a long-running and contentious court battle over homeless sweeps in The City.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied The City’s attempt to amend an injunction that restricts San Francisco’s ability to sweep homeless encampments if it can’t provide adequate shelter, while also clarifying language from a previous order in a way that “pleased” the San Francisco city attorney.

