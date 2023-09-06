San Francisco officials and advocates for the unhoused are taking positives from the latest development in a long-running and contentious court battle over homeless sweeps in The City.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied The City’s attempt to amend an injunction that restricts San Francisco’s ability to sweep homeless encampments if it can’t provide adequate shelter, while also clarifying language from a previous order in a way that “pleased” the San Francisco city attorney.
Both sides claimed they secured key victories in the ruling this week, and UC Law San Francisco officials concurred that the decision was a win for both parties.
“UC Law SF applauds this common-sense ruling, which protects the unhoused and also allows The City to maintain clean and safe sidewalks and streets for all its residents,” John DiPaolo, general counsel with UC College of the Law San Francisco, told The Examiner.
The ongoing legal saga centers around a lower-court injunction — issued late last year by U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in response to a lawsuit filed against The City by the Coalition on Homelessness — which temporarily prohibits San Francisco from enforcing a half-dozen laws that bar the “involuntary homeless” from sitting, laying or lodging on the streets.
The City, as part of an appeal of Ryu’s decision, asked the 9th Circuit to modify the injunction, citing that Ryu didn’t clearly define what it means to be “involuntarily homeless.”
But a trio of judges on Tuesday denied that request because “the parties agree that a person is not involuntarily homeless if they have declined a specific offer of available shelter or otherwise have access to such shelter or the means to obtain it,” they wrote in a ruling.
City Attorney David Chiu said he was “pleased” with the decision because it clarified the meaning of “involuntarily homeless,” adding that it holds the Coalition on Homelessness to statements they made in court where they conceded that the injunction doesn’t apply to those who refuse shelter.
Chiu previously alleged that the Coalition on Homelessness tried to walk back the agreement, a charge the organization characterized as “political theater.”
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights attorney Zal Shroff, part of the team representing the Coalition on Homelessness, also praised the court’s order, telling multiple outlets the ruling was a “huge win” and it reinforces that “San Francisco cannot punish people who lack access to specific and realistically available shelter.” The committee didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication.
“The injunction is in place because San Francisco failed that test by citing, fining, and arresting unhoused people who did not have a clear means to access shelter more than 3,000 times over the last several years,” he said in a statement to multiple outlets.
Both sides have exchanged a series of rhetorical barbs since Ryu issued the injunction last year.
Some elected leaders, like Chiu, Mayor London Breed and most recently Gov. Gavin Newsom, contend that the injunction is ambiguous and puts them in an “impossible position” as they try to clean up The City’s streets. Homeless advocates counter that The City is failing to meet its obligations to support its unhoused population.
This week’s decision was made “without prejudice,” meaning it could be changed in the future. The court also did not rule on The City’s appeal of the entire injunction, saying it “will address all the other issues raised by the appeal in due course.”