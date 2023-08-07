A stretch of asphalt by Lake Merced and the San Francisco Zoo has become embroiled in a battle between residents, businesses and the RV dwellers who've made Zoo Road their home.
RV occupants have been squabbling with staff members at the zoo and adjacent Pomeroy Recreation Center for months, sometimes resulting in harassment from both sides.
Brandy Ruland, who lives in a trailer about 1,000 feet away from the Rec Center entrance, said the arguments have picked up in the last two months, culminating in a notice to vacate two weeks ago.
Last week, the tight-knit RV community began selling their belongings in anticipation of eviction — but most are at a loss of where to go. The opposition asserts that The City should provide them with an appropriate space to park and live.
"I came out here because I knew about it; I knew it was not used very much and seemed like a good place to go," said Mike Sawyer, who has been living in a trailer on Zoo Road for the past couple of years. "Before that, I lived on Egbert Ave. in the Bayview, and that was way worse than this, garbage everywhere, (and) abandoned cars."
This stretch of pavement overlooking the lake, he said, seemed safe.
The home Sawyer shares with his 3-year-old pit bull mix, Trooper, is one of about half a dozen trailers or RVs parked at the mouth of Zoo Road. While the number of camper vans has fluctuated over time, he maintains that the group has kept the area clean and safe while living there.
The complaints from workers and pedestrians blindside Ruland and Sawyer.
"They say the guests (at the Rec Center) are afraid of us and that we're intimidating, but that's the farthest thing from the truth. We say hi to everyone; we ask them how their day is. We're just here minding our own business, and we stay out of everyone's way," Ruland said.
She added that the biggest safety concern is "those people" — the ones complaining about her, Sawyer, and the rest of their community — speeding down the road. "Excruciatingly over the speed limit," she said. "Our dog even got hit by a cop car not that long ago."
The other side of the street
Zoo Road, a public street that runs along the Pomeroy Recreation Center property, has become ground zero for dozens of 311 calls in recent months.
Pomeroy CEO David Dubinsky said he's been fielding complaints from staff members and guests since 2021. Altercations have escalated recently, and his employees are pushing him to take action against the RV inhabitants.
"One of our staff, who has a significant disability himself — they thought he was driving too fast and threw rocks at his car," Dubinsky said. "It's not their job to patrol the street."
He added that The City isn't working with him to alleviate concerns. Instead, he's been the soundboard for a steady number of complaints "mainly about people feeling unsafe and not being able to drive here."
Dubinsky feels stuck in the middle. He tries to maintain a good rapport with the RV residents while keeping the peace with his employees and those who participate in services at the center.
"I don't want the reputation that we pick and choose who we want to have compassion for in this city," he said.
The current situation isn't sustainable for either group involved, he said, and wishes there was an option that would satisfy everyone.
In July, the RV community received at least two notices from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency telling them they needed to leave, said Sawyer, and since then, they've been asked to move their vehicles every so often.
But Sawyer is used to this, for the most part. He's received citations before.
"Right now, it's at a low point where they (SFMTA) don't do anything, but it'll pick up again," he said. "Every month, every two months, all of a sudden, tickets on everything."
Zoo employees have also gotten involved recently, he said, coming by and taking photos and making his community uncomfortable. Ruland added that people driving by will verbally harass them.
The group is aware of the complaints that have been made against them. They've heard that people think they're running a chop shop, but Sawyer and others said they just have a couple of old cars they're working on, and occasionally they repair other people's cars.
No agency claimed responsibility for serving the RV community eviction notices in July, but everyone is packing up to leave this week regardless.
"My understanding is they have 72 hours to move, and you're not allowed to park here at this location for extended periods of time," Mike Farrah, legislative aide for Supervisor Myrna Melgar, told the Examiner.
Farrah said the biggest concern is "the occupation of multiple parts of the street with mostly garbage."
The Zoo did not respond to The Examiner's request for comment regarding the allegations the RV residents made about employees harassing them.
SFMTA could not confirm the details of the notices that were given to the RV residents a few weeks ago, but spokesperson Stephen Chun did maintain that the agency's fines "would vary depending on the violation, temporary tow signage or permanent signage or violation. Vehicles can be towed depending on the violation."
What comes next
The agency is working on a plan to restructure some of the roads near Lake Merced to make things a bit safer, called the "Lake Merced Quick-Build Project," which will reallocate some roads and segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, Skyline Boulevard and John Muir Drive, to reduce collisions and improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians.
The plan doesn't include the portion of Zoo Road, but it will likely affect other RV dwellers around the lake, which SFMTA will try to accommodate, said Chun in a statement to The Examiner.
"We are focusing our efforts on helping connect vehicle residents currently parked on this portion of Lake Merced Boulevard with services and shelter opportunities, supporting the considerable outreach and engagement effort that HSH and HOT have been making to this community since March," he said.
Around 100 parking spaces will be removed from the east side of Lake Merced Blvd. from Higuera to Winston Drive to install a protected bike lane. Construction is planned for early September. While Zoo Road won't be affected, Sawyer and the others see the writing on the wall. For them, it just feels like there aren't many good options, and they say The City has not reached out with resources.
On Friday, Farrah said outreach efforts would be made soon."We will try and get some professionals out here that will assess the situation and see if there's an opportunity for us to move people who are regularly housed into some form of housing that the city provides," he said.
Some members of Sawyer's community are going south to San Diego or other parts of the Bay Area.
Ruland plans to take her RV back to Sonoma County, where she has family. It's a bittersweet decision.
"It's going to be sad because as much as I don't really like it, I do kind of like it," she said. "But it's only meant to be temporary. I don't want to live in an RV on the side of a road where nobody wants me around."
As for Sawyer, he isn't sure where he'd go next. The transmission of his trailer flooded during the winter storms, and he can't afford to fix it.
"If I do move, I'd have to just leave this stuff and start over," he said.