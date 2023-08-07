Brandy Ruland, 50, and her brother Charles Ruland by his 1955 Buick Special, living homeless in a RV encampment on Zoo Road

Brandy Ruland, 50, and her brother Charles Ruland by his 1955 Buick Special, living homeless in a RV encampment on Zoo Road in San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. They both lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A stretch of asphalt by Lake Merced and the San Francisco Zoo has become embroiled in a battle between residents, businesses and the RV dwellers who've made Zoo Road their home.

RV occupants have been squabbling with staff members at the zoo and adjacent Pomeroy Recreation Center for months, sometimes resulting in harassment from both sides.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey