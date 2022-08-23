Labor unions have a week to agree on housing bills. Can they do it?

New housing construction in the Crocker Village neighborhood in Sacramento on Feb. 10, 2022. Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

Days from the end of the legislative session, political observers are once again asking themselves whether a bitter, unresolved battle over labor standards will spell the end of California’s most ambitious proposal to solve its housing affordability crisis.

Assembly Bill 2011, which would unlock commercial real estate for residential use, potentially leading to more than one million apartments across the state, has splintered organized labor.

