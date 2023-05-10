Advocates for the unhoused say the deaths of two homeless Black men on opposite coasts — Banko Brown, shot outside of a San Francisco Walgreens, and Jordan Neely, choked aboard a New York subway — highlight growing anti-homeless sentiment and rhetoric across the country.
In a span of five days, the two men violently lost their lives due in part to the real life ramifications of “dehumanizing” public discourse surrounding visible homelessness, they said.
Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco, said she recently asked her predecessor, Paul Boden, if there was any precedent for the increasingly toxic tone of conversations about homelessness.
“Am I imagining things, or is the level of anti-homeless vitriol much worse than it’s ever been?” she asked him.
“It’s worse than it’s ever been,” Boden replied.
Unsheltered homelessness dropped 15% from 2019 to 2022, according to San Francisco’s point-in-time count. Yet, in the first San Francisco City Survey issued since the COVID-19 pandemic, 75% of respondents said that homelessness had worsened in The City.
Brown’s death is but the most recent in a string of highly publicized violent acts against unhoused San Franciscans.
In January, San Francisco prosecutors charged art gallery owner Collier Gwin with misdemeanor battery after he sprayed an unhoused woman with a hose.
Garret Doty allegedly attacked former fire commissioner Don Carmignani in self-defense after Carmignani bear-sprayed him. San Francisco police said Carmignani matched the description of a man who serially attacked unhoused people with bear mace in Cow Hollow and the Marina.
Dr. Margot Kushel, director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, said far too many reactions to visible homelessness, as well as conversations addressing potential solutions, are “based on people’s fears as opposed to action.”
Kushel called violence against unhoused people a “hidden epidemic” in a blog post for UCSF last year, noting that homeless people are disproportionately likely to be victims of violence. Unhoused offenders are comparably rare, she said, yet often draw outsized attention and media coverage as opposed to unhoused victims.
“The rhetoric dehumanizing folks leaves them not only more likely to have these horrible things happen to them but also renders them less able to ask for the same protections that other people do,” Kushel told The Examiner.
Walgreens security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony said he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Brown, a transgender man and community organizer at the Young Women’s Freedom Center, on April 27. Brown, whom police and prosecutors said wasn’t armed, allegedly shoplifted from the pharmacy.
Daniel Penny said through his lawyers that he and other New York City subway passengers ”acted to protect themselves” when he placed Neely, 30, in a chokehold and others subdued the unhoused man. Penny alleged that Neely “aggressively” threatened him and other passengers as he acted erratically. A witness told CNN that Neely hadn’t harmed anyone, nor did he appear to be armed.
Both Anthony and Penny were released from custody — the former after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she wouldn’t file murder charges, the latter after police questioned but didn’t arrest him — and neither has faced charges. Jenkins said this week her office can’t release footage from the killing because an investigation is still open, resisting mounting calls from the public and politicians to disclose evidence and reexamine her initial charging decision.
New York Mayor Eric Adams told CNN that “we cannot just blatantly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that, and we should allow the investigation to take its course,” two days after Neely’s death.
“I can’t imagine the mayor of New York coming out with that statement if a guy in a business suit was choked to death on his way home from work,” Friedenbach said.
“I just can’t imagine it,” she said. “I can’t imagine Brooke Jenkins coming out with this if it was a similar businessperson that was walking out of Walgreens and got shot on the street.”
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has not publicly commented on Brown’s death. The mayor’s office didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication.
Brandon Greene, director of the ACLU of Northern California’s racial and economic justice program, said many unhoused people, including Brown and Neely, are already dehumanized because of their race and gender identity.
Black, transgender and nonbinary people experience homelessness at higher rates than their white and cisgender counterparts, respectively. The City’s point-in-time count reported that nearly 40% of unhoused San Franciscans are Black, despite making up fewer than 10% of The City’s population, and that about 28% of them identified as LGBTQ. The UCLA Williams Institute pegged the LGBTQ population in the San Francisco metropolitan statistical area at 6.7%
Being homeless, Greene said, compounds existing disparities. He argued that if homelessness rates among white Americans were the same as among Black ones, “the way that we talk about solutions” to homelessness would be different.
“Black folks are overrepresented in New York and California in the unhoused population and overrepresented in all sorts of on-ramps to being unhoused as well,” he said. “Overrepresented in housing burdens, police contact, the racialized wealth gap, a dearth of mental health services, etc. And all those things come crashing together in cases like this.”
Greene said homelessness can’t be eliminated without considering “the various ways in which Black folks are criminalized, dehumanized and systemically kept out of access to things that would lead to better outcomes.” Friedenbach and Kushel also noted that San Francisco is in the midst of a housing shortage gripping the region, state and much of the country.
The City, home to some of the highest home prices and rents in the country, must build 82,000 homes by 2031 to meet its California-approved housing goals. San Francisco also has a shortage of nearly 4,400 shelter beds.
Homelessness, the advocates who spoke with The Examiner said, is a societal failure, not an individual one. But Kushel said it’s far easier to “take it out and yell at” unhoused people “for being at fault” than “to confront decades of policy failure” on housing, as well as race, gender identity and disability.
“I think it’s really important for our elected leaders to come out and say we — the collective we — have failed over decades to create a society where we have enough housing ... and that we all need to work together to solve this collective failure,” Kushel said.