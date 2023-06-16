UnionSquare_VacantStoreFronts_27Mar2023-494.JPG

The Gap at Powell and Market streets has been vacant since the start of the pandemic. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The future of downtown is mixed-use.

City leaders are addressing downtown's high office vacancy rate and a slew of retail closures with legislation that will eliminate the red tape of zoning and make it easier to convert vacant spaces into housing and event venues. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the legislative package Tuesday.

