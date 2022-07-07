“Affordable housing” is one of the most common buzzwords in the life and politics of San Francisco. But what does it really mean?
San Francisco has several affordable housing programs that are managed by different agencies on behalf of different groups of people. Some of these programs — like the housing vouchers that help tenants pay for housing, and the development of brick and mortar buildings in which people live — overlap in complex ways. Because of this, determining the number of affordable homes in The City is an inexact science.
San Francisco will study its entire affordable housing portfolio in more depth as part of the Housing Element, a state-mandated planning process due in 2023 that will guide The City’s growth in the coming years. But early drafts of the Housing Element provide some baseline information about The City’s affordable housing stock.
In the Housing Element’s housing needs assessment document, the Planning Department estimates that San Francisco has about 35,600 subsidized affordable units for low and moderate-income people across 703 buildings. That figure is equivalent to about 9% of The City’s total housing stock of 401,000.
Over 29,000 of these affordable units are overseen by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. Of these, about 26,000 units are in 100% affordable buildings, including 655 units in 53 “small sites” buildings that were purchased by The City and nonprofits in recent years to prevent vulnerable tenants from being displaced. About 3,500 units in the mayor's housing office portfolio are below-market-rate units in otherwise market-rate developments, created through The City’s inclusionary zoning policy.
The remaining 6,000 or so units are part of San Francisco's legacy public housing stock, including older complexes in the Western Addition and the southeastern parts of The City overseen by the San Francisco Housing Authority. These public housing developments have been gradually moving into the mayor's housing office portfolio since 2015, with the rest expected to transition ownership by 2024.
The Housing Authority also administers housing choice vouchers, also known as Section 8 vouchers, to 12,533 households, according to the Planning Department. Many of these vouchers fund rents within existing affordable housing complexes, though some are used on the private rental market, augmenting the overall stock of affordable housing.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is yet another agency in charge of affordable housing, providing homes to those exiting homelessness. The department funds 11,018 units of permanent supportive housing, about 3,800 of which are master-leased from nonprofits. (Some of these units overlap with the 29,000 in the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development portfolio.) In addition, Homelessness and Supportive Housing funds just over 3,000 temporary shelter beds and provides about 4,500 housing vouchers of various kinds.
Many of the units regulated and overseen by the mayor's housing office, the San Francisco Housing Authority and Homelessness and Supportive Housing are managed and owned by third parties, including nonprofits and for-profits.
San Francisco’s affordable housing stock has increased significantly in recent years, with bond measures beginning to bear fruit, and new state funding allowing the city to go on an unprecedented buying spree.
The City built over 5,000 affordable units between 2017 and 2021, with nearly 1,500 new units coming online in 2021 alone. Since July 2020, The City has purchased or leased over 2,500 units of permanent supportive housing, with major acquisitions made possible by the state’s Project Homekey.
Two competing ballot measures, one endorsed by Mayor London Breed that’s already qualified for the November ballot, and one led by Supervisor Connie Chan that could be authorized soon, seek to make it easier to build affordable and mixed income housing developments.
The central disagreement between the two measures is how much additional affordable housing developers should provide, beyond existing inclusionary zoning requirements, in order to receive streamlined permits. But a secondary area of disagreement is the meaning of “affordable housing”: the already-qualified ballot measure, known as Affordable Homes Now, would change The City’s definition of affordable housing to include homes affordable to those making up to 140% of the area median income, up from 120% today.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development, which sets county-by-county income limits for affordable housing, does not provide figures for households earning 140% of the area median income. But at the 120% threshold, a family of four in San Francisco could earn $199,000 before taxes and be be eligible for "moderate income" affordable housing, according to the latest department data. For such a household, a monthly rent of nearly $5,000 would be considered affordable.
At the other end of the income spectrum, an "acutely low income" family of four in San Francisco, earning 15% of the area median income, makes just under $25,000 per year. That household would be able to afford a monthly rent of $625.
Of course, not every household that qualifies for affordable housing receives it. For many tenants in market rate units, rent control helps keep their housing relatively affordable.
According to the Planning Department, San Francisco has 166,000 rent-controlled units, or about 42% of The City’s housing stock. More than two-thirds of all renters live in rent control units, which typically only exist in buildings constructed before 1979.
Long-term rent control residents — those living in their units for at least four years — are majority low-income, according to city Planning Department data from 2018. However, those who have moved into rent control units more recently are actually wealthier than renters on average, demonstrating how rent control apartments become less affordable between tenancies. (State law allows landlords of rent control units to raise rents up to market rate between tenants, a policy known as vacancy decontrol.)
Rent control is yet another policy that voters could soon weigh in on. Supervisor Aaron Peskin has proposed a ballot measure that would use a loophole in state law to expand rent control into new buildings.