468601429
Examiner Illustration

All of a sudden, San Francisco has found itself the belle of the YIMBY ball.

OK, maybe not. But it’s at least on the yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates’ invite list.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

You May Also Like