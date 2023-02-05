All of a sudden, San Francisco has found itself the belle of the YIMBY ball.
OK, maybe not. But it’s at least on the yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates’ invite list.
San Francisco stood above many other cities when it adopted a state-compliant Housing Element on time last week, bucking its reputation as a housing-hating bastion of NIMBYism.
In doing so, The City did what Berkeley, Oakland, and countless other cities could not: It laid out a roadmap for the development of enough new homes to meet the needs of its residents over the next eight years.
It’s a paradigm shift for a city that has long drawn the ire of YIMBY housing advocates and state regulators.
The passage of the Housing Element is a sign that city leaders “increasingly acknowledge that the way the city does housing doesn’t work, and that this state law process is an opportunity to fix things and not just a burden,” said Chris Elmendorf, a law professor at UC Davis and regular commentator on housing policy.
“Maybe it’s a little easier to fix things if it’s done under the threat of penalties from the state,” Elmendorf said.
However the plan requires action from The City’s leaders to make the new homes a reality
While YIMBY activists are happy to give San Francisco credit where credit is due, they stressed that the passage of the Housing Element is only the first step in a years-long process.
The next phase is implementing the plan, which if successful will open the door to the construction of 82,000 new homes across San Francisco.
That requires major changes to The City’s zoning laws, particularly by allowing denser development along west-side corridors with access to transit and other amenities, as well as improving and streamlining its much-maligned permitting processes.
The optimistic view is that San Francisco, with its stagnant housing development and eternally unaffordable costs, is finally getting its act together when it comes to housing policy.
The more pessimistic angle is that The City — and others in California — was finally facing the strict scrutiny of an empowered state regulator in the department of Housing and
Community Development. Under pressure, it did the bare minimum.
“I think what’s sort of incredible about this moment for San Francisco is that they finally actually have been backed into a corner by everything,” said Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law, an organization that scolds and sues cities it believes violate housing law.
What S.F. avoided
By adopting a compliant Housing Element, San Francisco avoided two major consequences.
First, it stood to lose out on millions in critical state funding for transportation, housing and other infrastructure projects if it failed to meet the state’s deadline.
That’s a very real penalty to city leaders like Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose district includes Mission Bay and SoMa.
“If we lose funding for affordable housing, funding for transit, I think my district is disproportionately harmed, so I feel a real investment in this,” Dorsey said.
The absence of Housing Element would have also left The City vulnerable to “builder’s remedy,” which would allow housing developers to bypass local zoning regulations as long as at least 20% of the proposed units were affordable.
While legal questions about builder’s remedy remain, developers have already shown they’re willing to test this uncharted territory. Cities that didn’t adopt a compliant Housing Element have been quickly hit with builder’s remedy projects, which effectively negate strict residential zoning requirements.
“It does have an element of Christmas morning,” Trauss said. “San Francisco did manage to avoid that for now, but I am excited to see how that dynamic plays out in the rest of the Bay Area. What to expect is that there’s going to be cities that don’t have residential zoning for some time, and it’s going to be great.”
The builder’s remedy could have been powerful in San Francisco, given its demographics and housing market. Housing projects that require 20% of units to be affordable can’t turn a profit everywhere, but they can in a city like San Francisco and other expensive markets. This is largely because the median income — the metric by which “affordable” is set — is already high, as are market-rate rents.
“San Francisco is absolutely a city that would’ve been targeted with builder’s remedy projects,” Elmendorf said.
What remains to be done
While San Francisco can pause and gloat for a bit, it shouldn’t rest on its laurels.
“This is just a plan, a plan is only as good as the actions we take, and we all need to remember that,” said Jane Natoli, San Francisco organizing director for the political action committee YIMBY Action. “We passed a good plan according to the state, and now we have to prove that we’re up to that.”
The Housing Element is not just a plan, but a promise. The document lays out very clear deadlines to implement recommended permitting policy changes (18 months) and zoning reforms (3 years).
If it fails to meet those targets, Housing and Community Development could declare The City out of compliance with its Housing Element. Traditionally, that has never happened, even when cities have fallen well short of the goals outlined in their Housing Elements.
But HCD has been strengthened, thanks in part to legislation spearheaded by elected officials like San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener. And a Housing Element “is no longer a paper exercise,” the agency promised in 2021.
Still, three years is a long time in politics. Housing advocates expressed some concern that the political will of state government could change before cities like San Francisco actually implement the zoning changes outlined in their Housing Elements.
But organizations like YIMBY law could be waiting to take action.
“Theoretically, if in three years if HCD doesn’t want to bring the hammer down, housing advocates like ours still could,” Trauss said.
Numerous other factors could stymie San Francisco’s housing production in the coming years — a recession, supply chain disruptions or interest rates, just to name a few. But Dorsey said The City simply needs to control what it can, which is the implementation of the Housing Element.
To Dorsey, the stakes are huge.
“If this is something that we live up to, this is going to be one of the most important things the City has done in its history,” he said.