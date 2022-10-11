"The quick, strategic investments the state has made through the California Housing Accelerator brings us another step closer to the 2.5 million homes needed by 2030, as outlined in our Statewide Housing Plan," said Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
She began her career in San Francisco as an AIDS activist at Baker Places, a nonprofit treatment center, in the late ‘80s. After spending nearly a decade in that role, Antonetty joined San Francisco’s Department of Public Health in 1998.
The ordinance states that Antonetty is “credited with creating permanent supportive housing as it is known in San Francisco.” From 2007 to 2012, she served as The City’s deputy director of housing and urban health.
Antonetty’s work centered on support for people experiencing homelessness and managing “complex medical, mental health, and/or substance use diagnoses.” She helped establish The City’s Direct Access to Housing Program, which aims to serve that very population.
It’s impossible to know for sure — but landlords have plenty of incentive not to follow it
Antonetty was also the community liaison for the permanent supportive housing program within the Department of Public Health.
In her eulogy to Antonetty, Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the San Francisco Department of Homelessness Supportive Housing interim director in 2020, remembered Antonetty as “an exceptionally compassionate human being with a seemingly endless capacity to connect with people left behind and left out in our community.”
The building proposed to take on her moniker, and in turn her memory, was acquired by The City in 2022 for the purpose of providing permanent supportive housing for adults and families.
Formerly known as “the Panorama,” the building will provide 39 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for adults with histories of homelessness. It will also offer “services, programs, and amenities inspired by the work of the late Margot Antonetty,” the ordinance states.
San Francisco’s affordable housing plans are on shaky ground. Quite literally.
“The beauty of 1321 Mission is not only that it’s a new home in the heart of The City for more than 200 people leaving homelessness permanently behind. It’s also a beautiful, modern space, where anyone who walks through the door with a key in their hand will know that they matter to their city and community,” said Mary Kate Bacalao, director of external affairs and policy for Compass Family Services at the time of the acquisition.
The effort to attribute Antonetty’s name the building is sponsored by Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, Hillary Ronen and Matt Dorsey. The ordinance was recommended by the Government Audit and Oversight Committee on October 6 and will be heard and voted on by the Board of Supervisors.
Under AB 2011, suburban arterials like El Camino Real could become “ribbons of density”
A memorial art installation by Sebastian Roldan, the Margot Project, inspired by the widespread impact of Antonetty’s work and encapsulated in “approximately 160 little steel houses affixed to a large frame,” is also underway — providing yet another landmark to her legacy in The City.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.