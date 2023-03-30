Homeward Bound, a Mayor Gavin Newsom-era solution to homelessness in San Francisco, will be reinvigorated this year at the San Francisco Human Services Agency.
The program provides transportation and a little money to reunite homeless people with family or friends in their hometowns.
It's one of the most effective programs that San Francisco offers, according to city data, but its methods have faced criticism in the past. The move came after an Examiner column noted the success of the program.
The idea is simple: The City offers transportation, usually between $180 to $270 plus a per diem of $10, for a homeless person who is not from San Francisco to be reunited with their support system — such as family members, friends, a partner or otherwise. Both the unhoused client and their connection must consent to the program before any action is taken, and case managers perform three check-ins at 30, 60 and 90 days after the person's arrival.
It's a one-way trip to shelter, and some argue that it's also back to square one. But the numbers don't lie, and so far, the program has housed almost 11,000 people since it began in 2005.
"Providing services to people struggling with homelessness requires us to meet them where they are, and this partnership between HSA and HSH will ensure we reach more people quickly with travel support when they ask for it," said Mayor London Breed.
COVID exacerbated homelessness throughout California. Because Homeward Bound requires the use of public transportation, the HSH had to put it and other essential services on pause, said Emily Cohen, spokesperson for the HSH. When other services resumed in September, clients began asking about Homeward Bound.
It could roll out as early as April 10 — a tight turnaround, by government standards.
Although the program was absorbed into the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing in 2016, the HSA did it first, said Trent Rhorer, executive director of the Human Services Agency. It's like switching on a light.
"It took a number of months to develop our policies and procedures and train folks, but it's easy because we used to do it," Rhorer told The Examiner. "It's sort of like dusting it off — it's much easier to resume something than to create it from scratch."
Before its "sunset" in 2016, Homeward Bound saw a strong measure of success by its metrics, reported Rhorer. About two thirds of clients were still in their receiver's care after 90 days, and very few people returned to San Francisco in need of help. When SF's first navigation centers opened in March 2015, the Homeward Bound program was the most frequently used service with the longest term effects.
However, critics of the program point out that a way out is not necessarily a way up.
A 2019 piece in the San Francisco Chronicle found that out of 262 people who used the program, 149 were definitively in stable housing after moving. Out of the rest, 96 were unreachable — meaning they never arrived at their destination, left within a month or their caretaker did not respond to subsequent calls. The remaining 16 landed in jail or back on the street.
In the 2022 point-in-time survey performed by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, about 29 percent of respondents reported that they became homeless before coming to San Francisco. About four percent were from out of state.
It's a minority portion, said Cohen, but everyone counts.
"That's a lot of lives, a lot of brothers and sisters," she said. "It's a small percent of the overall population, but that's how we're going to solve this problem."