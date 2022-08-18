Winter homeless PIT count

A woman sits outside an RV on Carroll Avenue during the Point-in-Time Count in the Bayview District in February. While overall homelessness was found to have decreased during the pandemic, there were large increases among Latinos.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

While overall homelessness decreased in San Francisco during the pandemic, The City's Latino community was hit hard, new data show.

From 2019 to 2022, there was a 55% increase among Latinos who are homeless in San Francisco, according to the latest Point-in-Time Count, a biennial survey of the homeless population released today from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

