Ghost Ship warehouse tenants arrested for allegedly creating ‘firetrap’

The Ghost Ship property was demolished just a couple of weeks ago to make way for the new project. 

 Jessica Christian/The Examiner

An Oakland-based nonprofit plans to build affordable housing, commercial space and a memorial to honor the 36 people killed in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire after the site was quietly demolished earlier this month.

Four years after the site's representatives approached them, the Fruitvale-based Unity Council purchased the warehouse lot and other nearby properties for nearly $2.6 million. 

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags