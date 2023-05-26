An Oakland-based nonprofit plans to build affordable housing, commercial space and a memorial to honor the 36 people killed in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire after the site was quietly demolished earlier this month.
Four years after the site's representatives approached them, the Fruitvale-based Unity Council purchased the warehouse lot and other nearby properties for nearly $2.6 million.
Four years ago, the Unity Council was approached by representatives of the site where the Ghost Ship Warehouse once stood.
"Folks were familiar with the work that we've done in Fruitvale for close to 60 years and thought that we would be ideal owners, who could provide the care and the compassion and the attention that this site needed," Karely Ordaz, the chief of staff for the Unity Council, told The Examiner.
The organization, officially known as the Spanish Speaking Unity Council, has worked on other affordable housing projects in the district. Ordaz said "Oakland housing is a huge issue. There's not enough of it."
The Ghost Ship was a warehouse on 31st Avenue that had been converted into an artist collective where people created and lived. A fire broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, taking out the exit for people dancing on the second floor.
Thirty-six people died, making it one of the deadliest building fires in the country.
During the process it took to close the deal and buy the property, the Unity Council consulted with its board of directors, staff, local representatives and the families of the fire's victims.
When the families were notified earlier this month about the impending demolition, Ordaz said that many, if not most, supported it. While the organization has solicited the families' feedback, it has been a delicate balance between keeping them in the loop and not burdening them further.
"Because, you know, it's many different families, and they all feel very differently," Ordaz said. "So we are gonna do our best to honor that and listen to what folks want to see in that space."
The Ghost Ship property had been leased to Derick Almena by Chor Ng. Alameda County prosecutors charged Almena and Max Harris, another resident who has been referred to as his assistant, with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both went to trial despite pleading no contest in 2018.
A jury deadlocked in Almena's trial, while Harris was acquitted.
In 2021, Almena was sentenced to 12 years for his role in the fire, but was given credit for time served and has been serving time in home confinement as of late last year.
Jay Russell's three friends died in the fire: photographer Amanda Kershaw, Johnny Igaz, who was deejaying the event, and visual artist Micah Danemayer.
Ex // Top Stories
The only criminalized art form in the U.S. gets gallery treatment at a new SF show
Gap told The Examiner it is already scouting new properties in downtown San Francisco
Qantas hadn't flown into or out of San Francisco since April 5, 2020
"How the rave culture was, it was really vibrant and like a family then," he said.
For Russell, the idea of using the space for affordable housing is a better alternative than turning it into a venue, or a single-family residence.
As for a memorial, Russell acknowledges that murals and similar tributes erected since the tragedy that have been pretty good. For the one planned at the new housing site, the most important thing for him is that it's open to all.
"Just something that is accessible to the public," he said. "I wouldn't want it behind closed doors or behind a fence."
"Some some sort of plaque that acknowledges the people lost their lives —senselessly," he added.
A design team has not been selected for the project yet, and it's unclear just how many units of affordable housing will be added or how much the new building will cost. But affordable housing was always the plan, whether it was for seniors, unhoused people or low-income families.
"But we are, you know, definitely open to listening to the community and hearing from others as to what makes the most sense to build there," Ordaz said.
A yet-to-be-selected design team will also design the memorial.
According to Ordaz, the goal is to begin construction in late 2025, keeping victims' families updated along the way.
"But we also want to respect their privacy, and involve them as much as they want to be involved," she said. "We don't want to create additional stress or pressure for them, we want to be as mindful and thoughtful in the process as possible."
"So, we are letting them know what is happening privately," she added. "And we will listen to them and meet with them however many times they want to meet, but we're really letting them drive that process."
For Russell, it's not a bad approach to a situation that has deeply affected those who knew the victims.
"People grieve and need to heal in different ways," he said. He didn't watch the trials or the proceedings after that tragic night. But now, it feels like it might be the right time to start talking about what happened.
"Put this behind me, and grow from it."