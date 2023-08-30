Gavin Newsom speaking in San Francisco

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured above in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, didn’t mince words in criticizing a federal injunction barring certain homeless sweeps in The City.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed a federal judge’s injunction of certain homeless sweeps in San Francisco as The City and advocates for the unhoused continue slamming each other in the press.

Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu’s December ruling ordering The City to suspend enforcement of a handful of laws restricting camping and sitting on public sidewalks was ”preposterous and inhumane.”

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags