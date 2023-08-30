California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed a federal judge’s injunction of certain homeless sweeps in San Francisco as The City and advocates for the unhoused continue slamming each other in the press.
Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu’s December ruling ordering The City to suspend enforcement of a handful of laws restricting camping and sitting on public sidewalks was ”preposterous and inhumane.”
The former San Francisco mayor said the injunction and a similar one in Sacramento were “insane rulings.”
“People are moving out of the cities. Businesses are shutting down. People are dying of overdoses because of this,” Newsom told the outlet. “Ultimately, everyone’s going to blame me for everything. … But damn it, they need to be accountable as well. These judges are wrong on these overriding sweeping orders.”
Newsom’s comments echoed the criticism of some elected officials in The City — including Mayor London Breed and supervisors Matt Dorsey, Joel Engardio and Rafael Mandelman — ahead of last week’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on the injunction.
That same day, Newsom announced his office would distribute nearly $40 million to conduct encampment sweeps statewide, saying that “the courts are creating costly delays that slow progress” of addressing visible homelessness.
Advocates for the unhoused who sued San Francisco argued that The City’s encampment sweeps violated homeless people’s constitutional rights. Ryu ruled in December that it couldn’t enforce a ban on camping, lying and sitting on public property when it can’t offer adequate shelter. The San Francisco Office of the Controller wrote last month that, in 2022, The City had about 52 shelter beds for every 100 unhoused people.
As Newsom ripped Ryu’s ruling, The City and unhoused advocates ripped each other in legal filings and the media.
City Attorney David Chiu filed a supplemental notice to the appeals court on Tuesday, writing that lawyers representing the Coalition on Homelessness conceded in court last week that Ryu’s order doesn’t apply to people who refuse shelter and that The City’s availability of shelter beds doesn’t impact enforcement of its homelessness laws.
Chiu claimed the coalition ”have now walked those statements and other statements back.”
“It is very difficult to resolve a dispute when you can’t trust the statements plaintiffs make in open court,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “These games make litigation more time consuming and expensive, alienate our community, and distract from the overall goal of alleviating homelessness.”
The coalition pushed back in a separate filing, writing Tuesday that they were willing to formalize an agreement on the definition of “involuntarily homeless.” Ryu’s order didn’t initially define the term.
Zal Shroff, the acting legal director for the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, called Chiu’s filing “yet another attempt at political theater.”
“The City’s misguided filing insists on a charade that The City makes valid shelter ‘offers’ to unhoused individuals when The City itself doesn’t know if any shelter will become available on a given day when it continues to threaten the enforcement of laws enjoined by the district court’s injunction,” he said. “We should expect better from our political leaders. San Francisco deserves better.”
San Francisco is contending with twin crises of visible homelessness and a dearth of available housing. The City must build more than 80,000 new homes by 2031, and approvals for new housing units remain well off that pace.
A majority of unhoused respondents to a statewide UCSF study on homelessness said they could no longer afford housing in California: Respondents’ median monthly household income was fewer than $1,000 in the six months before they became unhoused.