Erie Street Encampment

Homeless tent encampment on Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California is directing tens of millions of additional dollars to clear homeless encampments, all as San Francisco appeals an injunction barring it from conducting certain kinds of sweeps. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday an additional $38 million will be distributed throughout the state to help clean up homeless encampments, with his office criticizing judges' decisions — including one in The City last year — for "paralyzing local government's ability to address homelessness."

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com