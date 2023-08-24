California is directing tens of millions of additional dollars to clear homeless encampments, all as San Francisco appeals an injunction barring it from conducting certain kinds of sweeps.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday an additional $38 million will be distributed throughout the state to help clean up homeless encampments, with his office criticizing judges' decisions — including one in The City last year — for "paralyzing local government's ability to address homelessness."
"In California, we are cutting red tape and making unprecedented investments to address homelessness, but with each hard-fought step forward, the courts are creating costly delays that slow progress," Newsom said. "I urge the courts to empower local communities to address street encampments quickly and comprehensively."
The additional resources are provided through the Encampment Resolution Fund, and will be dispersed to San Joaquin County, Sonoma County, Kern County, Bakersfield, Visalia, Long Beach, Thousand Oaks and the Pasadena area.
The grants will help communities and service providers connect people living in encampments to support that will ideally lead to housing, Newsom's office said.
The additional funds are expected by state officials to extend services to about 1,250 people, and provide housing for more than 680 people. All of the projects, except for the one in Long Beach, will also address encampments that are located along state streets.
San Francisco previously received $17 million from the program.
The governor's announcement followed a Wednesday hearing regarding an ongoing legal battle between San Francisco and the Coalition on Homelessness.
The coalition filed a lawsuit last year alleging City officials conducted illegal street sweeps of homeless encampments without offering unhoused people adequate alternatives to shelter, resulting in an order directing officials to stop carrying out certain sweeps of homeless encampments.
The City appealed the injunction, which the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard beginning on Wednesday. The legal teams representing the Coalition on Homelessness are expected to ask a judge on Thursday to enforce the injunction.